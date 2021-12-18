KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 30

Match 30 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 has Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) taking on Central Punjab (CEP) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been one of the teams to beat in the competition with three wins in nine games. They have a chance to go atop the standings with a win over Central Punjab, who have blown hot and cold this season despite boasting some big names like Abid Ali. They come into the game on the back of some decent form and will be keen to give a good account of themselves in the final round of fixtures.

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

KHP XI

Ashfaq Ahmed (c), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Ibrahim, Asif Afridi, Rehan Afridi (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul and Imran Khan

CEP XI

Abid Ali, Imran Dogar, Rizwan Hussain, Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Saad (c), Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Shan (wk), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood and Mohammad Ali

Match Details

KHP vs CEP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Ltd Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to rule the roost at the venue with ample swing and bounce on offer for them. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before showing their intent. As the match progresses, the spinners will also have a role to play given the turn on offer, making it difficult for batting. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front.

Today’s KHP vs CEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rehan Afridi: Rehan Afridi has done fairly well in the competition, scoring some useful runs down the order. His keeping skills also hold him in good stead, making him a decent addition to your KHP vs CEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Abid Ali: Abid Ali has been one of the top performers for Central Punjab with over 600 runs to his name in the competition. His ability to convert starts into big hundreds should make him a must-have in your KHP vs CEP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Asif Afridi: Asif Afridi has been a standout performer with both bat and ball, but it is with the ball that he has truly cemented his reputation as one of the best young prospects. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Afridi is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Zafar Gohar: One of Pakistan's best spin prospects in this format, Zafar Gohar has given a good account of himself in this competition. In addition to the international experience he boasts with the ball, Gohar adds value with his batting as well, making him a good addition to your KHP vs CEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Saad (CEP) - 250 points

Ahmed Shahzad (CEP) - 241 points

Abid Ali (CEP) - 196 points

Important stats for KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Abid Ali - 713 runs in 5 matches, Bat Average: 101.85

Sahibzada Farhan - 879 runs in 9 matches, Bat Average: 62.78

Mohammad Ali - 29 wickets in 7 matches, Bowl Average: 22.89

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021)

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Afridi, Israrullah, S Farhan, A Ali, M Saad, A Afridi, A Safi Abdullah, Z Gohar, I Khan, S Gul and W Maqsood

Captain: Abid Ali. Vice-captain: Asif Afridi.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Afridi, Israrullah, S Farhan, R Hussain, M Saad, A Afridi, I Dogar, Z Gohar, I Khan, S Gul and W Maqsood

Captain: Mohammad Saad. Vice-captain: Imran Khan.

