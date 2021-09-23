KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab in the second game of the National T20 Cup on September 23rd at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Last season, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominated the National T20 Cup to win the title. They'll be trying to build on the momentum from the previous season by starting the campaign with the same intent.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, will be hoping to get off to a winning start after a disappointing season the previous year. Last season, they finished in fifth spot and will look to start the new journey on a positive note.

KHP vs CEP Predicted Playing 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Mohammad Haris, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Maaz Khan

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Shoaib Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil

KHP vs CEP Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 23rd September, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

KHP vs CEP Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium offers assistance to both aspects of the game. The pacers should get the ball moving initially, while the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first.

Today’s KHP vs CEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan has been in excellent form in T20 cricket this year. He has consistently performed for Pakistan in the game's shortest format and will look to continue the momentum in this tournament too.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is one of the best modern-day batters and has proved that by performing on a consistent basis. He is a reliable batsman and is a player to keep an eye on in this encounter.

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman is a great option from the batting segment. He's a very skilled opener who can provide excellent starts for his side.

All-rounders

Mohammad Hafeez: Hafeez is an experienced all-rounder. He has been impressive in both aspects of the game and could prove crucial in today’s encounter.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Ahmed has demonstrated his skills on a regular basis and has consistently performed well in both categories.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi is a talented pace bowler who could be vital in today’s game. His ability to scalp crucial wickets makes him a top pick from the bowling section.

Hasan Ali: Ali is one of Pakistan's best bowlers, who can deceive the batters with his subtle variations. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman

Mohammad Hafeez

Hasan Ali

Important stats for KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Both sides will play their first game of the tournament.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Israrullah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

Captain: Babar Azam Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

Captain: Hasan Ali Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee