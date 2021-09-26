KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Central Punjab in the eighth game of the National T20 Cup on 26th September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are presently ranked first in the National T20 Cup points table. They are playing brilliantly and will be looking to maintain their momentum in this game.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab won their previous game against Balochistan. They have some quality players in the side and will aim to climb up the charts with another win in this encounter.

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood

Match Details

Match: KHP vs CEP, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 26th September, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium is a balanced one. However, a relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in today's T20 Cup clash. While batting might be easy here, the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs and keep the batsmen on their toes.

The team that wins the toss will probably choose to bat first.

Today’s KHP vs CEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan: Rizwan is the best option for the wicket-keeper position. He has scored 129 runs in two matches and will be a good option for the role of captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Babar has scored 94 runs so far in this tournament. He is a consistent batsman and is a must-pick for the batting section.

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan is a top pick for the batting section. He played a brilliant 73 runs inning in the previous game and will be looking to deliver the same in this match also.

All-rounders

Mohammad Wasim: Wasim is a decent choice for the all-rounder department. He has picked up three wickets and can also contribute with the bat.

Iftikar Ahmed: Iftikar is another good option for the all-rounder role. He has scored 46 runs so far and will look to add more to his tally.

Bowlers

Imran Khan: Bilal has been a key bowler for the Tigers. He has picked up six wickets in two matches and will be crucial in this game.

Wahab Riaz: Wahab will be a safe option for the bowling section. He has grabbed a total of three wickets and has also been handy with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Rizwan (KHP)- 192 points

Shaheen Afridi (KHP)- 176 points

Sahibzada Farhan (KHP)- 134 points

Wahab Riaz (CEP)- 145 points

Babar Azam(CEP)- 136 points

Important stats for KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Rizwan: 2 matches, 129 runs

Babar Azam: 2 matches, 94 runs

Sahibzada Farhan: 2 matches, 85 runs

Imran Khan: 2 matches, 6 wickets

Shaheen Afridi: 2 matches, 6 wickets

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Muhammad Rizwan Vice-Captain: Imran Khan

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Fakar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali

Captain: Babar Azam Vice-Captain: Mohammad Wasim

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee