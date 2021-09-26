KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Central Punjab in the eighth game of the National T20 Cup on 26th September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are presently ranked first in the National T20 Cup points table. They are playing brilliantly and will be looking to maintain their momentum in this game.
Meanwhile, Central Punjab won their previous game against Balochistan. They have some quality players in the side and will aim to climb up the charts with another win in this encounter.
KHP vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi
Central Punjab
Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood
Match Details
Match: KHP vs CEP, National T20 Cup
Date and Time: 26th September, 08.00 pm IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium is a balanced one. However, a relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in today's T20 Cup clash. While batting might be easy here, the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs and keep the batsmen on their toes.
The team that wins the toss will probably choose to bat first.
Today’s KHP vs CEP Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Muhammad Rizwan: Rizwan is the best option for the wicket-keeper position. He has scored 129 runs in two matches and will be a good option for the role of captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.
Batsmen
Babar Azam: Babar has scored 94 runs so far in this tournament. He is a consistent batsman and is a must-pick for the batting section.
Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan is a top pick for the batting section. He played a brilliant 73 runs inning in the previous game and will be looking to deliver the same in this match also.
All-rounders
Mohammad Wasim: Wasim is a decent choice for the all-rounder department. He has picked up three wickets and can also contribute with the bat.
Iftikar Ahmed: Iftikar is another good option for the all-rounder role. He has scored 46 runs so far and will look to add more to his tally.
Bowlers
Imran Khan: Bilal has been a key bowler for the Tigers. He has picked up six wickets in two matches and will be crucial in this game.
Wahab Riaz: Wahab will be a safe option for the bowling section. He has grabbed a total of three wickets and has also been handy with the bat.
Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team
Muhammad Rizwan (KHP)- 192 points
Shaheen Afridi (KHP)- 176 points
Sahibzada Farhan (KHP)- 134 points
Wahab Riaz (CEP)- 145 points
Babar Azam(CEP)- 136 points
Important stats for KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team
Muhammad Rizwan: 2 matches, 129 runs
Babar Azam: 2 matches, 94 runs
Sahibzada Farhan: 2 matches, 85 runs
Imran Khan: 2 matches, 6 wickets
Shaheen Afridi: 2 matches, 6 wickets
KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi
Captain: Muhammad Rizwan Vice-Captain: Imran Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Fakar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali
Captain: Babar Azam Vice-Captain: Mohammad Wasim