KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 24th, 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Central Punjab as a part of the ongoing Pakistan One Day Cup at Karachi.

Both teams have eight points from eight matches, having won four and lost four games. The only thing that differentiates the two sides in the points table is their respective Net Run Rates (NRR).

Central Punjab's four-match winning streak came to end when the lost their previous match against Balochistan. The former side batted first and posted a target of 297 on the board. The 298 seemed to be an easy target for their opponent, who chased it with six wickets in hand.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also lost their previous fixture against Southern Punjab after being bowled out for 244 runs. With all the teams still in the race to make it to the semis, this fixture could prove to be a crucial one for both sides.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif and Ali Zaryab.

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Match 27

Date: 24th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The venue is a good one for the bowlers, and has assisted them in the recent times. The average first innings score hovers around 150 at this ground. This makes it an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Akhlaq, Fakhar Zaman, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Khalid Usman, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal and Ahmed Bashir.

Captain: Muhammad Akhlaq Vice-Captain: Khalid Usman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Adil Amin, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Khalid Usman, Raza Ali Dar, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Arshad Iqbal and Ahmed Bashir.

Captain: Saad Nasim Vice-Captain: Rizwan Hussain