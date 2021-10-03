KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Northern in the 17th game of the National T20 Cup on 3rd October at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are presently the leaders of the points table. They've played five matches this season, winning four of them. They appear to be in good form and are expected to maintain the momentum going forward.

Northern, on the other hand, are now ranked fourth in the points table. Northern also played five games this season, winning three of them. They were defeated by Sindh in their previous match and will be aiming to get back on track with a win in this encounter.

KHP vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif-Afridi, Muhmmad Imran-Khan

Northern

Shadab Khan (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Salman Irshad.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, National T20 Cup, Match 17

Date and Time: 3rd October, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Pakistan's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for helping both batters and bowlers. Pacers will be crucial in the initial stages whereas batters can execute their shots as the game progresses. A total of around 160+ is ideal.

Team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today’s KHP vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan has been great with the bat and has contributed behind the stumps throughout this competition.

Batters

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has been a reliable performer. He scored 43 runs in the last match and is expected to do so again in this one.

Haider Ali: Ali has proven to be a reliable performer. He has 208 runs to his name in the tournament and is a must pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaz is a solid candidate in the all-rounder category. He's been performing excellently in both aspects of the game.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Ahmed looked impressive in the last encounter, scoring 36 runs and bowling economically. He could prove to be a match winner in this game.

Bowlers

Asif Afridi: Afridi performed admirably in the last encounter, taking three wickets and also scoring some valuable runs with the bat.

Haris Rauf: Rauf has bowled exceptionally in the tournament. He could be a crucial pick for this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Sahilbzada Farhan: 337 points

Mohammad Nawaz: 331 points

Asif-Afridi: 319 points

Shaheen Afridi: 314 points

Haider Ali: 309 points

Important stats for KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Sahibzada Farhan: 5 matches, 207 runs

Mohammad Nawaz: 5 matches, 127 runs, 4 wickets

Asif Afridi: 5 matches, 8 wickets

Shaheen Afridi: 5 matches, 10 wickets

Haider Ali: 5 matches, 208 runs

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Captain: Mohammad Nawaz, Vice-Captain: Sahibzada Farhan

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: : Mohammad Rizwan, Nasir Nawaz, Haider Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Muhmmad Imran Khan

Captain: Asif Afridi, Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

