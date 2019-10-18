KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 18th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 12 // 18 Oct 2019, 00:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 12 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019 pits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against a high-flying Northern side in the second match on Friday. While Khyber comes into this game with only one win in three games, Northern dismantled Sindh by 66 runs to occupy a lofty position in the points table.

Only a few games remain in the league with a loss in this game possibly sealing the fate for Khyber, for whom Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are key. With their campaign on the line, they couldn't have asked for a tougher test than Northern, which possess perhaps the best bowling unit in the competition. All in all, an entertaining game awaits with two valuable points on offer for either side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KHP vs NOR.

Squads to choose from:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

M Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Ilyas, Musaddiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan JR, and Irfanullah Shah

Northern:

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Playing XI Updates:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Advertisement

Sahibzada Farhan could be brought back into the side for Adil Amin with the batting unit being heavily dependant on Fakhar Zaman and captain, Mohammad Rizwan. Mohammad Mohsin has been the standout for Khyber with eight wickets in three games.

The presence of Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah adds strength in the middle order with the duo capable of upping the ante in the death overs as well. Junaid Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari are capable of picking wickets with the new ball while Ilyas is another option if there were to replace Imran Khan.

Possible XI: Zaman, Israrullah, Mohsin, Rizwan (C&WK), Iftikhar, Adil/Farhan, Khushdil, Imran Khan/Ilyas, Usman Shinwari, Umer Khan and Junaid

Northern:

Northern Pakistan wouldn't be make any changes to their side after their win against Sindh. Asif Ali continued his superb form with yet another fifty. He was ably supported by Umar Amin and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle overs. Their batting depth is commendable with Shadab Khan and Sohail Tanvir batting at number eight and nine respectively.

Their bowling unit has a lot of experience with Mohammad Amir leading the way in a spin-heavy bowling unit. Wasim and Shadab are two of the best spinners in the T20 format and will be crucial to their fortunes on Friday.

Possible XI: Amin, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Nawaz, Nazir (WK), Wasim (C), Shadab, Amir, Rauf, Akthar and Tanvir.

Match Details:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, Pakistan T20 Cup 2019, Match 12

18th October 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report:

The evening game on Thursday saw Northern score 191 batting first, indicating the nature of the pitch. The spinners will get some turn to exploit although scores in excess of 170 are expected. The seamers will get some help with the new ball with the powerplay overs being crucial to either side's fortunes.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain, Mohammad Rizwan is the lone pick in the wicket-keepers section with Pakistan A regular in decent form. His counterpart, Nazir bats too deep for anyone's liking which makes Rizwan the ideal choice as well for this crucial encounter.

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman and Umar Amin are due for a big knock at the top of the order in the tournament. Both of them can be expected to come up with a good performance as they are ideally picked in the fantasy team. Along with them, the in-form Asif Ali is also picked in the side. The Pakistan International has been in sensational form with 161 runs to his name at a strike rate in excess of 200.

Allrounders: With a number of quality options available for the fantasy users, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan stand out owing to their form. While Mohammad Nawaz has been consistently scoring cameos in the middle order, Shadab Khan picked three wickets against Sindh to give him the nod over captain, Imad Wasim, who is a great option as well. Mohammad Mohsin is another must have in the side with Khyber all-rounder picking eight wickets so far.

Bowlers: While Mohammad Amir is a certainty in most fantasy teams, the likes of Usman Khan Shinwari and Umer Khan are also decent options to complete the star pacer. A couple of veterans are also available with the experience of Tanvir and Junaid Khan being crucial to the cause. Haris Rauf, who is known for his raw pace, is one to watch out for as well in this game.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz are the prime candidates for captaincy with both of them capable of scoring quick runs while batting in the top order. Nawaz's bowling ability strengthens his case while Mohammad Amir is also worth-while option in case a bowler is preferred for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari and Haris Rauf. Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Amir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Sohail Akthar, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan and Haris Rauf. Captain: Mohammad Nawaz, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman