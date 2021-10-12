KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, 1st Semi-final

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will take on Northern (NOR) in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished the league stage as table-toppers, having won six out of their 10 National T20 Cup matches. Northern, on the other hand, also managed to win six out of their ten National T20 Cup matches. But they finished in fourth spot owing to having a negative net run rate (NRR). The last time the two teams met, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern convincingly by a massive 92-run margin.

KHP vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

KHP XI

Iftikhar Ahmed (C), Israrullah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Nabi Gul, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan.

NOR XI

Umar Amin (C), Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (WK), Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Mubashir Khan, Nauman Ali, Aamer Jamal, Athar Mahmood, Muhammad Musa, Aaqib Liaqat.

Match Details

KHP vs NOR, 1st Semi-final, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 12th October 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is pretty much a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 160 runs.

Today’s KHP vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir: Nazir hasn't performed as per the expectations in the National T20 Cup so far. He has scored just 87 runs at a strike rate of 138.09 in 10 matches. Nazir can still be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has been in brilliant form with the bat, having scored 368 runs at a strike rate of 135.79 in 10 matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup.

Ali Imran: Imran has scored 157 runs at a strike rate of 155.44 in the National T20 Cup. He could play a big knock in today's semi-final clash.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 319 runs at a strike rate of 156.37 while also picking up four wickets in 10 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for today's game.

Kamran Ghulam: Ghulam can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 156 runs, including his highest score of 110*, in two National T20 Cup matches.

Bowlers

Imran Khan: Khan has bowled exceptionally well in the National T20 Cup. He has picked up 15 wickets, including his best figures of 4/28, in 10 matches.

Asif Afridi: Afridi has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.61 in 10 matches. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Ahmed (KHP) - 685 points

Sahibzada Farhan (KHP) - 590 points

Imran Khan (KHP) - 477 points

Asif Afridi (KHP) - 477 points

Ali Imran (NOR) - 292 points

Important Stats for KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Ahmed: 319 runs and 4 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 156.37 and ER - 6.00

Ali Imran: 157 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches; SR - 155.44 and ER - 8.00

Sahibzada Farhan: 368 runs in 10 matches; SR - 135.79

Imran Khan: 15 wickets in 10 matches; ER - 8.21

Muhammad Musa: 6 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 10.88

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Ali Imran, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Musa.

Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Israrullah.

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Haris, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Musa.

Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Sahibzada Farhan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar