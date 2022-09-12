KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 21

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will take on Northern (NOR) in the 21st match of the National T20 Cup 2022 at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KHP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing 11s and pitch report.

Khyber are atop the standings with five wins from six games and have ten points. Their run of five consecutive wins came to an end against Central Punjab, a game they lost by 25 runs.

Meanwhile, Northern have had a decent campaign so far. They have won and lost three of their six games and have six points. Northern are second from bottom in the standings and have won their recent games against Sindh and Southern Punjab.

KHP vs NOR Match Details, Match 21

The 21st match of National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHP vs NOR, National T20 Cup 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: September 12, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming and Broadcast: PCB YouTube channel

KHP vs NOR Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is conducive to batters. Scores of over 185 have been recorded in two of the last three full games here. The quick outfield is expected to assist the batters even more. Pacers might find some swing in the first few overs, while spinners could be key in the middle overs.

Last 4 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 174

Average second innings score: 146

KHP vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: L-W-W-W-W

Northern: W-W-L-W-L

KHP vs NOR probable playing XIs for today’s match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable Playing XI

Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Haris, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Imran Khan Jnr

Northern Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Northern Probable Playing XI

Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Nasir Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Aamir Jamal, Zeeshan Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Mehram Mumtaz, Zaman Khan

KHP vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Haris (6 matches, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 113.63)

M Haris has failed to get going in the competition so far. He has only mustered 100 runs in six games, and his strike rate of 113.63 doesn’t inspire much confidence either.

Top Batter pick

M Sarwar Afridi (6 matches, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 176.62)

Sarwar Afridi has scored plenty of quick runs. He has an average of 34 and has batted at a tremendous strike rate of 176.62.

Top All-rounder pick

M Khan (6 matches, 93 runs and 2 wickets)

Khan could prove to be a key choice as an all-rounder in your KHP vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 93 runs and has also taken two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

I Khan Jr (6 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 12.58)

Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup. He has picked up 12 wickets at a brilliant average of 12.58 and is expected to lead the bowling unit for his team again.

KHP vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Tanvir

Tanvir has been brilliant in both departments for Northern. He has plundered 159 runs in six games at an average of 53 and at a wonderful strike rate of over 170. Tanvir has also taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.86. He could be a great multiplier pick in your KHP vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

A Jamal

Jamal has also taken seven wickets in six games for Northern so far. He has bowled at an average of 26.71. He has also scored 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and at a strike rate of 201.44.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KHP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Tanvir 159 runs and 7 wickets 432 points A Jamal 139 runs and 7 wickets 361 points I Khan 12 wickets 341 points M Sarwar Afridi 136 runs 262 points M Khan 93 runs and 2 wickets 227 points

KHP vs NOR Match Expert Tips

S Tanvir has been in brilliant form and has done immensely well with both bat and ball. He could be a safe captaincy pick in your KHP vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Head to Head League

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batter: M Sarwar Afridi, S Farhan, U Amin, N Nawaz

All-rounder: A Jamal, M Khan, K Ghulam

Bowler: S Tanvir, I Khan, U Khan Shinwari

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Grand League

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batter: M Sarwar Afridi, S Farhan, A Amin, U Amin, N Nawaz

All-rounder: A Jamal, M Khan

Bowler: S Tanvir, I Khan, M Khan

