KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 24

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the 24th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 24.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been quite dominant in the National T20 Cup so far. Having played seven games, they have five wins to their name and two losses. They suffered their first couple of losses in both their recent fixtures against Central Punjab and Northern and need to bounce back soon. They are on top of the table with 10 points.

Sindh, meanwhile, are in second place with four wins and four defeats in their eight matches. They have eight points to their name and are trailing the table-toppers by two points. Sindh defeated Balochistan by nine wickets in their most recent match.

KHP vs SIN Match Details, Match 24

The 24th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on 13th September at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHP vs SIN, National T20 Cup 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 13th September, 2022, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming and Broadcast: PCB YouTube channel

KHP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is said to be a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 136.8

Average second innings score: 116.4

KHP vs SIN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: L-L-W-W-W

Sindh: W-L-W-L-L

KHP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable Playing 11

Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Khalid Usman (C), Mohammad Haris, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Imran Khan Jnr

Sindh Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Sindh Probable Playing 11

Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (C), Saad Khan, Sohail Khan, S Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

KHP vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Ahmed (8 matches, 193 runs, Strike Rate: 141.91)

S Ahmed has been among the runs and he will be a fabulous wicketkeeper choice for your KHP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 193 runs in eight games at an average of 48.25 and at a strike rate of 141.91.

Top Batter pick

S Shakeel (8 matches, 180 runs, Average: 25.71)

S Shakeel has also done quite well with the bat in hand. He has plundered 180 runs at an average of over 25 and will be looking for another big knock.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ali (8 matches, 57 runs and 4 wickets)

A Ali can prove to be a wonderful all-round pick for your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 57 runs and has also taken four wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

I Khan Jr (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 19.30)

I Khan Jr is the third highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10 scalps in seven games. He has a solid bowling average of 19.30.

KHP vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ayub

S Ayub is currently the second-highest scorer in the National T20 Cup. He has hammered 281 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.12 and at a terrific strike rate of 156.11. Ayub has also taken three wickets and can be a great captaincy pick for your KHP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

S Khan

S Khan is the second-highest run-scorer for Sindh with 234 runs in eight matches at an average of 33.42. He also has a strike rate close to 150 and has even smashed a century.

5 must-picks with players stats for KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Ayub 281 runs and 3 wickets 522 points S Ahmed 193 runs 351 points S Khan 234 runs 348 points S Shakeel 180 runs 277 points S Farhan 224 runs 275 points

KHP vs SIN match expert tips

S Ayub has been in outrageous form and his consistency makes him a very safe captaincy choice for your KHP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed, M Haris

Batter: S Ayub, S Khan, S Shakeel, S Farhan

All-rounder: A Ali, K Usman

Bowler: I Khan, S Khan, Z Mehmood

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed, M Haris

Batter: S Ayub, S Khan, S Shakeel, S Farhan

All-rounder: A Ali, K Ghulam

Bowler: I Khan, A Ahmed, Z Mehmood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee