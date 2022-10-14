KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Domestic Test, Match 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will lock horns with Sindh (SIN) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Domestic Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played three matches of which they have lost one and drew two and are placed at the bottom of the table. They drew their last match against Central Punjab.

Sindh, on the other hand, have played three and have drawn all of them and are fourth in the points table. They shared points in their last match against Southern Punjab.

KHP vs SIN Match Details

The 11th match of the Pakistan Domestic Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from Saturday, October 15. The match is set to take place at 10.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHP vs SIN, Pakistan Domestic Test, Match 11

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 10.30 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

KHP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. The spinners can be a bit handy too. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have ended in a draw.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 349

Average second innings score: 253

KHP vs SIN Form Guide (Previous Matches)

KHP: D-L-D

SIN: D-D-D

KHP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

KHP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KHP Probable Playing 11

Ashfaq Ahmed, Waqar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Rehan Afridi, Khalid Usman, Sajid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Arshadullah, and Ihsanullah.

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Khurram Manzoor, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Omair Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Umar, Abrar Ahmed, and Ghulam Mudassar.

KHP vs SIN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (3 matches, 151 runs, Strike Rate: 55.11)

Sarfaraz has shown his value at the international level and justifies his place in his side. He has scored 151 runs in three matches this season.

Top Batter Pick

Saim Ayub (3 matches, 222 runs, Strike Rate: 73.51)

Ayub has been sensational in the Pakistan Domestic Test, having accumulated over 222 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 73.51.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saad Khan (3 matches, 203 runs and 0 wickets, Strike Rate: 64.86 and Economy Rate: 0.00)

Saad has not bowled lately but has been consistently contributing with the willow. He has scored 203 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 64.86.

Top Bowler Pick

Abrar Ahmed (1 match, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.80)

Abrar has played just a single game and has already made records. He picked up 11 wickets in the last match at an economy of 2.80.

KHP vs SIN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Fawad Alam

Fawad has been phenomenal this season, smashing 266 runs in three matches and has remained unbeaten on occasions. He has looked in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

Mir Hamza

Hamza has scalped 10 wickets in two games at an economy rate of 2.83. He can prove to be a great differential multiplier choice in this game.

5 Must-pick players with stats for KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Abrar Ahmed 11 wickets in 1 match Saim Ayub 222 runs in 3 matches Fawad Alam 266 runs in 3 matches Sarfaraz Ahmed 151 runs in 3 matches Saad Khan 203 runs in 3 matches

KHP vs SIN match expert tips

Khalid Usman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KHP vs SIN match, click here!

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Domestic Test

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Fawad Alam, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Saad Khan, Khalid Usman, Sajid Khan

Bowlers: Irfanullah Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Ihsanullah

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Domestic Test

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Fawad Alam, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Waqar Ahmed

All-rounders: Saad Khan, Khalid Usman

Bowlers: Irfanullah Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Umar, Arshadullah

Poll : 0 votes