KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 13th, 2020

Match 23 of the National T20 Cup will see the in-form Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on the struggling Sindh unit at the Pindi Club Ground. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered a 73-run comprehensive victory over Southern Punjab in their previous game.

In the previous match-up between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh which was held at Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged victorious after they chased down a stiff target with eight wickets in hand. Today, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side will look to repeat the same performance and make a move up the points table.

On the other hand, Sindh are slowly turning the tide with back-to-back victories in their previous games. Danish Aziz and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be key players for Sindh’s push for a win at Rawalpindi.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Date: 13th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

In the previous two games, the average score has hovered around 170, with teams choosing to chase at Rawalpindi. Fast bowlers have fared better than spinners, with the quicks claiming six out of 11 wickets in the previous game. A sunny day is on the cards with a weather report predicting a maximum temperature of 30 degrees.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, F Zaman, M Hafeez, K Manzoor, S Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Asif-Afridi, S Afridi, S Khan and J Khan.

Captain: S Afridi Vice-captain: Anwar-Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, F Zaman, M Hafeez, K Manzoor Malik, S Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Asif-Afridi, S Afridi, M Hasnain and J Khan.

Captain: F Zaman Vice-captain: S Khan