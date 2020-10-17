KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 17th, 2020

After a brilliant comeback in the second half of the tournament, Sindh are up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second semi-final of the National T20 Cup. The tournament has reached its business end with both sides having played some glorious matches.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished in second position with 10 points. Though Sindh had the same number of points, the poor net run rate saw them finish third. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have emerged victorious in both their previous matches against Sindh and will start as favourites in their third and final meeting of the season.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XI's

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Date: 17th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

With three out of five previous games being won by the team batting first at Rawalpindi, the side winning the toss are likely to bat first. The strip has remained batsman-friendly, and one can expect scores of 170+ in this match too. The lack of turn for the spinners will encourage captains to use their pacers more.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, F Zaman, M Hafeez, K Manzoor, S Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Asif-Afridi, S Afridi, S Khan and J Khan.

Captain: S Afridi Vice-captain: Anwar-Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, F Zaman, M Hafeez, K Manzoor S Malik, S Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Asif-Afridi, S Afridi, M Hasnain and J Khan.

Captain: F Zaman Vice-captain: S Khan