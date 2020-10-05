KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 5th, 2020

KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup

Match 11 of the National T20 Cup will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh on Monday. In the first match of the day, the third-placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will look to claim the top spot in the table with a victory over Sindh at the Multan Cricket Ground.

Both the sides will be coming into this clash on the back of a win, which will only spice up this encounter even further. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa restricted Southern Punjab below 200 to win the game by seven runs, while Sindh chased down their target with seven balls to spare against Central Punjab.

With two in-form units clashing and batsmen from both sides looking in top form, expect a high-scoring thriller on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Date: 5th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

Multan Cricket Ground has been a happy hunting ground for the batsmen so far. Though bowlers have managed to trouble the batsmen, the game between Balochistan and Southern Punjab saw both the teams scoring above 200. As for the weather, there's no rain on the cards and we will be in for a 40-over contest.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, M Hafeez, F Zaman, S Malik, A Shafiq, Iftikhar-Ahmed, D Aziz, M Mohsin, Anwar Ali, S Khan and J Khan.

Captain: M Hafeez Vice-captain: M Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, M Hafeez, F Zaman, S Malik, K Manzoor, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Asif Afridi, M Mohsin, Anwar Ali, S Khan and J Khan.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: Iftikhar Ahmed