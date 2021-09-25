KHP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the fifth game of the National T20 Cup on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got off to a good start in the competition, beating Central Punjab by 36 runs in their opening game. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, lost by five wickets against Sindh.

KHP vs SOP Probable Playing 11s

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Fakhar Zaman, Sahilbzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif-Afridi.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan.

KHP vs SOP Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab.

Date and Time: 25th September, 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is known for assisting both batters and bowlers. The pacers might get some early movement and bounce, whereas the batters could execute their shots better as the game progresses. The team winning the toss could opt to field first.

Today’s KHP vs SOP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan has been a reliable performer, both with the bat and behind the stumps. He is a top pick in today's game.

Batsmen

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman has been a reliable performer. Unfortunately, he did not play well in the previous game, but he has the potential to score big in this one.

Sohaib Maqsood: Maqsood is a decent choice in the batting department. He has a wide range of shots, and is also a good timer of the ball.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed: Ahmed is a good choice for the all-rounder's slot. In his previous game, he smashed 40 runs, and is expected to continue his form in this game as well.

Aamer Yamin: Yamin did well in the previous game. He has scored 43 runs in the tournament, and has taken one wicket.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi performed admirably in the previous game, taking three crucial wickets.

Mohammad Ilyas: Ilyas was not been very impressive in the previous game, but he still picked up one wicket. He is expected to make a significant contribution in this game.

Five best players to pick in KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 98 points.

Aamer Yamin: 90 points.

Iftikhar Ahmed: 88 points.

Shaheen Afridi: 85 points.

Imran Khan: 85 points.

Key stats for KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 1 match, 65 runs.

Aamer Yamin: 1 match, 43 runs, 1 wicket.

Iftikhar Ahmed: 1 match, 40 runs.

Shaheen Afridi: 1 match, 3 wickets.

Imran Khan: 1 match, 2 wickets.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Asif-Afridi, Imran Khan.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-Captain: Aamer Yamin.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Musadiq Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Arshad Iqbal, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan.

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed.

