KHP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 11

The 11th game of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) locking horns with Southern Punjab (SOP) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Monday (September 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KHP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Khyber are among the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning all their three games. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and are second in the points table, just behind Khyber.

Khyber will look to continue their winning streak, but Punjab have a better team and expected to prevail.

KHP vs SOP Match Details

The 11th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 5 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KHP vs SOP, Match 11

Date and Time: September 5, 2022; 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 305 runs were scored for the loss of eight wickets.

KHP vs SOP Form Guide

KHP - W W W

SOP - L W W

KHP vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

KHP

No injury update

Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Khalid Usman (c), Maaz Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Mohammad Imran

SOP

No injury update

Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Moinuddin, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Haris (3 matches, 67 runs)

M Haris is the best fantasy wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 37 in hsi last game against Sindh.

Batters

S Siraj (3 matches, 128 runs)

S Siraj and S Farhan are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. Z Abbas played exceptionally well in his last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Salman (3 matches, 8 runs, 8 wickets)

A Salman and M Imran are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Ilyas (3 matches, 71 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are M Ilyas and S Gul. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Majid is another good pick.

KHP vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ilyas

M Ilyas is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a sfe pick for captaincy. He has smashed 71 runs and taken four wickets in his last three games.

A Salman

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Salman the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken eight wickets and scored as many runs in his last three games.

Five Must-Picks for KHP vs SOP, Match 11

S Gul 11 runs and 5 wickets 157 points M Ilyas 71 runs and 4 wickets 250 points A Salman 8 runs and 8 wickets 292 points Z Abbas 98 runs 136 points S Siraj 128 runs 213 points

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to create a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: Z Abbas, S Siraj, S Farhan

All-rounders: A Salman, M Imran, K Ghulam

Bowlers: S Gul, A Majid, M Ilyas, I Khan Jr.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: Z Abbas, S Siraj, S Farhan

All-rounders: A Salman, M Imran, H Khan

Bowlers: S Gul, A Iqbal, M Ilyas, I Khan Jr.

