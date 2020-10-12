KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 12th, 2020

Southern Punjab have found it tough to get going in the league, and have only one victory to their name in the second edition of the National T20 Cup. After a brief break provided to all the teams, Southern Punjab resumed their campaign with a victory but couldn’t keep their form going. Southern Punjab lost their sixth game of the 2020 edition to Northern Punjab, failing to chase the target of 146.

With half the season over, third-placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces Southern Punjab in the 21st game of the season. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team are enjoying a bitter-sweet season with four wins and two losses so far.

Shoaib Malik has remained pivotal to the team’s ambitions, having been in red-hot form so far. The veteran scored 74 from 44 deliveries against Balochistan but it went in vain as the team lost the game.

Shaheen Afridi has been a standout bowler for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 14 scalps from five games. He will be the key player for the side with the pitch favouring pacers over spinners so far in the National T20 Cup.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Date: 12th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

In the previous games which were held at Pindi Club Ground, the batsmen have had the last laugh. The average score at Rawalpindi in the previous three games has been 179, and the batters have found it easy to get going after spending some amount of time on the pitch.

The pitch has favoured pacers over the spinners with pacers taking 11 out of 15 wickets in the previous game. The captain winning the toss will want to field first as teams have a good record chasing at this venue.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ashraf, M Hafeez, F Zaman, S Maqsood, Khushdil-Shah, H Talat, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Asif Afridi, S Afridi, W Riaz and J Khan.

Captain: S Afridi Vice-captain: Khushdil Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, M Hafeez, F Zaman, S Maqsood, S Masood, H Talat, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Asif Afridi, S Afridi, W Riaz and U Khan.

Captain: M Hafeez Vice-captain: F Zaman