KHT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Match 41

The 41st match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Dhaka Capitals (DC) squaring off against Khulna Tigers (KHT) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday, February 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Khulna Tigers have won five of their last eleven matches. They won their last match against Rangpur Riders by 46 runs. Dhaka Capitals, on the other hand, have won three wins in eleven matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Fortune Barishal by 9 wickets.

These two teams have played 13 head-to-head matches. Khulna Tigers have won 4 matches, while Dhaka Capitals have been victorious in 9 matches.

DC vs KHT Match Details

The 41st match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on February 1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs KHT, 41st Match

Date and Time: 1st February 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both the ends.

The last match played at this venue was between Sylhet Strikers and Chittagong Kings, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

DC vs KHT Form Guide

DC - Won 3 of their last 11 matches

KHT - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

DC vs KHT Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Litton Das (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Thisara Perera, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Amir Hamza, Nazmul Islam, Farmanullah, Alauddin Babu

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider, Mohammad Nawaz, Naim Sheikh, Ibrahim Zadran, William Bosisto

DC vs KHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Litton Das

Litton Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. Das is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 358 runs in the last 10 matches. Mahidul Islam Ankon is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh and Tanzid Hasan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match.

Sheikh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 444 runs in the last eleven matches. William Bosisto is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammad Nawaz and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match.

Miraz will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 279 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last eleven matches. Thisara Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Abu Hider

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Abu Hider and Mustafizur Rahman. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue.

Abu Hider has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 17 wickets and smashed 40 runs in the last ten matches. Mosaddek Hossein is another good bowler for today's match.

DC vs KHT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the most crucial pick from Khulna Tigers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the top order. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 279 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last eleven matches.

Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh is another crucial pick from the Khulna Tigers squad. He is in top notch form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has smashed 444 runs in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs KHT, 41st Match

Tanzid Hasan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Abu Hider

Litton Das

Naim Sheikh

Dhaka Capitals vs Khulna Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Dhaka Capitals vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das, M Islam

Batters: T Hasan, N Sheikh, W Bosisto

All-rounders: T Perera, M Nawaz, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: A Hider, M Rahman, M Hossain

Dhaka Capitals vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das, M Islam

Batters: T Hasan, N Sheikh, W Bosisto, A Hussain, S Rahman

All-rounders: T Perera, M Nawaz, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: A Hider

