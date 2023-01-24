Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators - Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Khulna Tigers will take on Dhaka Dominators in match number 24 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs DD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are two teams in the bottom half of the points table. Khulna Tigers are fifth with two wins and three losses from five games.

They lost their first three games but have now won two in a row. Meanwhile, Dhaka Dominators won their first game before losing six on the trot. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

KHT vs DD, Match Details

The 24th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 between Khulna Tigers and Dhaka Dominators will be played on January 24, 2023 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KHT vs DD

Date & Time: January 24th 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The BPL returns to the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for another leg. 10 matches have been played at this venue and the average score batting first is 160. Teams chasing have won 60% of the games at this venue this season.

KHT vs DD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Khulna Tigers: L, L, L, W, W

Dhaka Dominators: L, L, L, L, L

KHT vs DD Probable Playing 11 today

Khulna Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Khulna Tigers Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

Dhaka Dominators Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dhaka Dominators Probable Playing XI: Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny

Today’s KHT vs DD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Azam Khan (4 innings, 176 runs, 3 catches, 1 stumping)

Azam Khan has been in top batting form. He has aggregated 176 runs in four outings at a strike-rate of 161.46. He has already smashed a ton in this competition.

Top Batter Pick

Tamim Iqbal (5 matches, 153 runs)

Tamim Iqbal seems to be in solid touch with the bat. The veteran left-handed opener has scored 153 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike-rate of 109.28.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Saifuddin (5 matches, 6 wickets, 41 runs)

Mohammad Saifuddin has picked up six scalps from five games at an economy rate of 7.65. With the bat, he has chipped in with 41 runs in two innings.

Top Bowler Pick

Arafat Sunny (6 matches, 6 wickets)

Arafat Sunny has been consistent with the ball in this tournament. The left-arm spinner has taken six wickets in as many games.

KHT vs DD match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasir Hossain (7 matches, 286 runs, 9 wickets)

Nasir Hossain has had a huge all-round impact in this BPL 2023. The off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 286 runs at a strike-rate of 130 and has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.

Wahab Riaz (5 matches, 11 wickets)

Wahab Riaz is at the top of the wicket charts in this tournament. The left-arm fast bowler has claimed 11 scalps and has an economy of 6.51. He averages 11.54 and strikes once every 10-11 deliveries.

5 must-picks with player stats for KHT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nasir Hossain 286 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches Wahab Riaz 11 wickets in 5 matches Azam Khan 176 runs in 4 innings Arafat Sunny 6 wickets in 6 matches Mohammad Saifuddin 41 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches

KHT vs DD match expert tips

The all-rounders and top-order batters from both sides could be the key. Hence, the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Azam Khan, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin and Amad Butt could be the ones to watch out for.

KHT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Mithun, Azam Khan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Usman Ghani

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Amad Butt

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

KHT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Mithun, Azam Khan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Ariful Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain

