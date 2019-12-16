KHT vs RAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 17th, 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 16 Dec 2019, 18:08 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In a battle of equals, the Rajshahi Royals will meet Khulna Tigers in the Chattogram leg opener of Bangladesh Premier League 2019. After an entertaining week at Dhaka Platoon's home, the action now moves to Chattogram, the home of Chattogram Challengers.

Rajshahi Royals recorded clinical wins in both of their first-round matches. They defeated Dhaka Platoons by 9 wickets in their first game and then, squashed Sylhet Thunder by 8 wickets. Khulna Tigers have played only one match thus far and in that game, they defeated Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets.

Since both sides have dominated their opponents in this tourney, this match may go down to the wire. Here are a few fantasy tips for the match between KHT and RAR.

KHT vs RAR Squads

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell

KHT vs RAR Playing XI updates

Khulna Tigers

The South African duo of Rilee Rossouw and Robbie Frylinck starred for Khulna Tigers in their season opener. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim might be disappointed with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s performance but, he may not drop him after just one poor innings. All the other players played their role well and hence, Khulna Tigers could name the same match squad.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Shanto, Gurbaz, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Aminul, Frylinck, Miraz, Amir, Shafiul and Shahidul.

Rajshahi Royals

The bowlers of Rajshahi Royals have been on the money this season. They have restricted the opposition to below-par scores which has eased the batsmen's jobs. Alok Kapali has been the surprise package in the bowling department. And, the trio of Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell and Hazratullah Zazai have made the fullest use of their T20 experience.

Possible XI: Das, Zazai, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Afridi, Bopara, Taijul and Jayed.

KHT vs RAR Match details

Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Match 9

17th December 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

KHT vs RAR Pitch report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium had played the host to the Bangladesh T20I Tri-Series which took place in September. During the matches played at this venue, the batsmen found it difficult to strike the big shots from the first ball but after setting their eyes in the middle, they could register massive scores. Just like all subcontinental wickets, the pitch assists the spin bowlers.

KHT vs RAR Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: All three wicket-keepers are in terrific form. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a 19-ball 50 in the previous game while Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim played a match-winning role for their team. It could be a good decision to pick all the three keepers.

Batsmen: The way Rilee Rossouw batted against Chattogram Challengers, he should be an automatic pick for this match. Alok Kapali has not impressed much with the bat but, he has been brilliant with the ball. The team owners can pick either Hazratullah Zazai or Shoaib Malik as their third batsman.

All-rounders: Andre Russell and Robbie Frylinck should be the priority pick from each of the teams. Ravi Bopara scalped two wickets in the last game hence, he can be considered as a viable pick as well.

Bowlers: Farhad Reza bowled a magnificent spell of 2/9 against Sylhet Thunder. The right-arm pacer will be the bowler to watch out for. Abu Jayed can earn a lot of points with his wicket-taking ability and, leg-spinner Aminul Islam can emerge as the 'X-factor' player on a turning wicket.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw would be the most popular choice for the captain's role however, choosing Alok Kapali as the captain can prove to be a smart decision. For the vice-captain's role, Andre Russell and Robbie Frylinck should be the top picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alok Kapali, Hazratullah Zazai, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Russell, Robbie Fylinck, Farhaz Reza, Abu Jayed and Aminul Islam Captain: Alok Kapali, Vice-Captain: Robbie Frylinck

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Alok Kapali, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell, Robbie Frylinck, Taijul Islam, Aminul Islam and Shafiul Islam Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell