KHT vs RAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 17th, 2020

The final match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature a battle between the dominant Khulna Tigers and Andre Russell's men, Rajshahi Royals. The Tigers had defeated the Royals in Qualifier 1 however, Russell's heroics in the second qualifier helped his men set up another clash with the Khulna team.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Rilee Rossouw would be keen to take Khulna Tigers to the title but Shoaib Malik and Liton Das would have other plans. Since these two teams have reached the finale, the cricket universe can expect a nail-biting encounter between them.

Here are a few Dream11 and fantasy tips for the game between KHT and RAR.

KHT vs RAR Squads

Khulna Tigers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Playing XI Updates

Khulna Tigers

The Tigers have looked unstoppable in their last two matches. They have made short work of their opposition teams thus, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim would not want to alter his match squad for the big game. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been in sublime touch at the top of the order while he has got good support from the other batsmen. Mohammad Amir and Robbie Frylinck have been the stars for Khulna in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Shanto, Mehidy, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Najibullah, Frylinck, Amir, Shafiul, Aminul and Shahidul.

Rajshahi Royals

Rajshahi Royals' batsmen have struggled in the high-pressure matches. The likes of Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara will have to bring their experience to the fore and Mohammad Irfan should continue his fine performances at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium to ensure that Rajshahi wins the tournament. The inclusion of Minhajul Abedin Afridi in the playing XI looks likely as Kamrul Islam fell short of expectations once again in Qualifier 2.

Possible XI: Das, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Jayed, Bopara, Irfan, Afridi and Taijul.

Match details

Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Final

17th January 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch report

The last two encounters have been dominated by the batsmen. Although the fast bowlers have been amongst the wickets, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Andre Russell have shown that it is easy to play the big shots on this pitch. The fans should expect a high-scoring match.

KHT vs RAR Dream11 Fantasy tips

Wicketkeeper: Courtesy of his fine performances in BPL 2019-20, Mushfiqur Rahim will be the number one pick among the wicket-keepers with Liton Das being the second-best option. It will not be a bad move to include both the keepers in the side.

Batsmen: Nazul Hossain Shanto will be a tricky pick because he has been in magnificent form but the pressure of the final match is completely different. It would be a safer decision to include the seasoned pros like Rilee Rossouw and Shoaib Malik in the team ahead of Shanto. Also, Afif Hossain could be a decent pick.

All-rounders: Robbie Frylinck has contributed his bit in both the departments whereas Andre Russell reminded the fans of his big-hitting talent in the last match. Ravi Bopara will be the wildcard pick among the all-rounders.

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan has surprised everyone with his consistent performances in the last few matches. Also, Mohammad Amir had taken a 6-wicket haul at this very venue. Shahidul Islam can pick a wicket or two with his leg-spin.

Captain: Robbie Frylinck and Shoaib Malik are the top two captaincy options for this match followed by Andre Russell. For the vice-captain's role, Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Irfan are the best options.

Dream11 Team Tips

Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Rilee Rossouw, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Robbie Frylinck, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza Captain: Robbie Frylinck, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Irfan

Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapali, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nawaz, Andre Russell, Shahidul Islam, M Abedin Afridi, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed Captain: Shoaib Malik, Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw