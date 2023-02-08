KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BPL 2023, Match 39

The Khulna Tigers (KHT) will take on the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) in the 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KHT vs SYL Dream11 prediction.

The two teams are at opposite ends of the points table. Khulna Tigers, who are on a five-game losing streak, occupy the penultimate position in the standings, having lost eight out of their 10 matches. The Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, sit pretty at the top of the table with eight wins and three losses.

KHT vs SYL Match Details, BPL 2023

The 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will be played on February 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHT vs SYL, Match 39, BPL 2023

Date & Time: February 8th 2023, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

KHT vs SYL Pitch Report

The BPL returns to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka for another leg. 16 matches have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 158. While nine games have been won by chasing teams, seven matches have been won by sides batting first.

KHT vs SYL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Khulna Tigers: L, L, L, L, L

Sylhet Strikers: L, W, W, L, W

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing 11 today

Khulna Tigers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Khulna Tigers Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shai Hope (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Yasir Ali, Mark Deyal, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Shafiqul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Murad.

Sylhet Strikers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sylhet Strikers Probable Playing XI: Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tom Moores, Zakir Hasan (wk), Ryan Burl, Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Nabil Samad, Mohammad Irfan.

Today’s KHT vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (11 matches, 209 runs, 8 catches)

Mushfiqur Rahim has been batting well in the BPL 2023, having accumulated 209 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike rate of 131.44. He has also taken eight catches.

Top Batter Pick

Najmul Hossain Shanto (11 matches, 371 runs)

Najmul Hossain Shanto has amassed 371 runs, including three half-centuries while averaging 41.22 and striking at 111.41.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nahidul Islam (10 matches, 10 wickets, 60 runs)

Nahidul Islam has been effective with the ball. The off-spinner has picked up 10 scalps at an economy rate of 7.17. He has also chipped in with 60 runs at a strike rate of 111.11.

Top Bowler Pick

Rejaur Rahman Raja (8 matches, 13 wickets)

Rejaur Rahman Raja has been in good bowling form, returning with 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 8.41.

KHT vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

Towhid Hridoy (8 innings, 373 runs)

Towhid Hridoy is the top run-scorer in the BPL 2023 with 373 runs in eight innings at an average of 53.28 and a strike rate of 149.20. He has five half-centuries to his name.

Shai Hope (5 matches, 199 runs)

Shai Hope has aggregated 199 runs in five outings at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 141.13 with the aid of 14 fours along with 11 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Towhid Hridoy 373 runs in 8 innings Shai Hope 199 runs in 5 matches Nahidul Islam 60 runs & 10 wickets in 10 matches Rejaur Rahman Raja 13 wickets in 8 matches Najmul Hossain Shanto 371 runs in 11 matches

KHT vs SYL match expert tips

Top-order batters could be key as the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shai Hope, and Tamim Iqbal will be the ones to watch out for in the KHT vs SYL game.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shai Hope (vc)

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy (c), Ryan Burl, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Rejaur Rahman Raja, Paul van Meekeren, Nasum Ahmed

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Ryan Burl (vc), Tamim Iqbal (c), Yasir Ali

All-rounder: Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Paul van Meekeren, Nasum Ahmed

