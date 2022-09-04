KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 10

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the 10th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played two games so far, winning both. They are currently third in the points table. Sindh, meanwhile, are second with two wins and a loss from three matches so far.

KHP vs SIN Match Details

The 10th match of the National T20 Cup between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will be played on September 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHP vs SIN, 10th Match, National T20 Cup

Date & Time: September 4th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

KHP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been a good one to bat on, with teams racking up big scores and defending them successfully as well. In fact, seven games have been won by teams batting first, with the chasing side emerging victorious just once.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 164

Average 2nd-innings score: 141

KHP vs SIN Form Guide (National T20 Cup)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: W, W

Sindh: L, W, W

KHP vs SIN Probable Playing 11 today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable Playing XI:

Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood.

Sindh injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Sindh Probable Playing XI:

Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Khalid Usman (c), Maaz Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Today’s KHP vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (3 matches, 79 runs, 3 catches)

Sarfaraz Ahmed has mustered 79 runs in three innings. He has also taken three catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Saud Shakeel (3 matches, 56 runs)

Saud Shakeel has accumulated 56 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 in the National T20 Cup so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kamran Ghulam (2 matches, 48 runs, 2 wickets)

Kamran Ghulam has taken two wickets in addition to scoring 48 runs in two games so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Mir Hamza (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Mir Hamza has picked up five wickets in three National T20 Cup games at an economy rate of 7.63 and a strike rate of 13.2.

KHP vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Saim Ayub (3 matches, 123 runs, 1 wicket)

Saim Ayub has smashed 123 runs in three innings at a strike rate of161.84. He also has one wicket to his name.

Sahibzada Farhan (2 matches, 72 runs)

Sahibzada Farhan has scored 72 runs in two games at a strike rate of 118.03.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Saim Ayub 123 runs & 1 wickets in 3 matches Sahibzada Farhan 72 runs in 2 matches Mir Hamza 5 wickets in 3 matches Sarfaraz Ahmed 79 runs in 3 matches Kamran Ghulam 48 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

KHP vs SIN match expert tips

With the tracks being pretty good to bat on in the National T20 Cup, top-order batters like Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have scored big and will be the top captaincy choices in the KHP vs SIN match. But also expect the all-rounders to have a big say in the outcome of the game.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Saud Shakeel, Sahibzada Farhan (vc), Saim Ayub (c)

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Saad Khan

Bowlers: Imran Khan, Mir Hamza, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)

Batters: Saud Shakeel, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Saad Khan

Bowlers: Mir Hamza (vc), Arshad Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood

Edited by Samya Majumdar