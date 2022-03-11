KLS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 1

KL Star CC will take on the Royal Warriors in the first match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Four teams are competing in this tournament, with Global Stars CC and Tamco Warriors being the other two teams. Top-order batter Krishna Chaitanya Verma will be captaining the Royal Warriors.

Meanwhile, KL Star CC will be led by Abhishek Deshpande and both sides have a strong middle-order.

KLS vs ROW Probable Playing 11 Today

KLS XI

Wan Muhammad, Shrinivas Iyer- I, Abhishek Deshpande (C), Jerin Raj, Vijay Manthri, Peter Issac, Chandan Kumar, Hafiz Shahid-Iqbal, Tanveer Khan, John Rathod, Srinivasan Selvam

ROW XI

Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon, Sandeep Taneeru, Krishna Chaitanya Varma (C), Devendiran Paramanantham, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Syed Aziz, Thomas Bernando Antonysamy, Naga-Vijay Marakani, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Surendra Reddy

Match Details

KLS vs ROW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Final

Date and Time: 12th March, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

Weather conditions are predicted to be overcast and pacers might find assistance, at least in the initial stages of the game. Batting is likely to get easier as the match progresses and both sides would love to chase.

Today’s KLS vs ROW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W. Muhammad has been in great form lately and will be a wonderful wicket-keeper choice for your KLS vs ROW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Devendiran Paramanantham has amassed 118 runs in 16 T20 matches. He has also picked up eight wickets and can surprise with the ball in hand.

All-rounders

S. Aziz has plenty of experience and has played 102 T20 matches. Aziz has scored 2773 runs at an average of 32.62 and is an aggressive batter. He has also picked up 62 wickets and will be a superb captaincy choice for your KLS vs ROW Dream11 fantasy side.

P. Isaac is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scalped 14 wickets in only nine matches at a terrific economy rate of 5.92 runs per over.

Bowlers

T. Khan is a great bowler who has plenty of variations in his arsenal. He is expected to start the tournament with a bang.

Top 5 best players to pick in KLS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

S. Aziz (ROW)

P. Isaac (KLS)

H. Shahid Iqbal (KLS)

S. Iyer (KLS)

D. Paramanantham (ROW)

Important stats for KLS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

S. Aziz: 2773 runs and 62 wickets

P. Isaac: 14 wickets

H. Shahid Iqbal: 198 runs and 13 wickets

D. Paramanantham: 118 runs and eight wickets

KLS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction Today

KLS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W. Muhammad, A. Deshpande, D. Paramanantham, K. Chaitanya Varma, S. Iyer, H. Shahid Iqbal, P. Isaac, S. Aziz, N. Babu Marakani, S. Reddy, T. Khan

Captain: S. Aziz, Vice-Captain: S. Iyer

KLS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W. Muhammad, D. Paramanantham, K. Chaitanya Varma, S. Iyer, T. Bernando Antonysamy, H. Shahid Iqbal, P. Isaac, S. Aziz, N. Babu Marakani, S. Reddy, T. Khan

Captain: P. Isaac, Vice-Captain: D. Paramanantham

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee