KLS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 8

KL Stars (KLS) will lock horns with Royal Warriors (ROW) in the eighth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

KL Stars are languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all three games. They suffered a heavy 84-run defeat in their last outing against Tamco Warriors. The Royal Warriors, meawnhile, are second in the points table, winning two of their three games. They lost their last game against Global Stars by 26 runs, though.

KLS vs ROW Probable Playing XIs

KLS

Abhishek Deshpande, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Shrinivas Iyer, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Chandan Kumar, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Peter Issac, Santosh Gosavi (C), Wan Muhammad (WK), Myn Uddin, Tanveer Khan.

ROW

Devendiran Paramanantham, Krishna Chaitanya Varma (C), Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Syed Aziz, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (WK), Ramesh Nallapu, Thomas Bernando, Naga Vijay Babu, Surendra Reddy, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Abraham Joseph Cherian.

Match Details

Match: KLS vs ROW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 8.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to find movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 163 runs.

Today’s KLS vs ROW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon: He has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 87.50 in three games. He is the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Senthil Manickam Rajendran: He has accumulated 99 runs at a strike rate of 125.32 in three games. Rajendran could be a crucial pick for Sunday's clash.

Jerin Raj: Raj is a quality player who has not performed up to his expected standards so far this season. He has scored only 25 runs at a strike rate of 69.44 in two games.

All-rounders

Syed Aziz: Aziz has scored 71 runs and scalped three wickets in two games. He can provide you with valuable fantasy points on Sunday.

Shahul Hameed Sahib: Sahib has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.14 in three games. He could score key runs in this game.

Bowlers

Abraham Joseph Cherian: Cherian has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.44 in three games. He will lead the Warriors' bowling attack on Sunday.

Santosh Gosavi: Gosavi has scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 5.00 in one game. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team

Five best players to pick in KLS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz (ROW) - 211 points

Shahul Hameed Sahib (ROW) - 172 points

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (ROW) - 171 points

Senthil Manickam Rajendran (ROW) - 141 points

Abraham Joseph Cherian (ROW) - 111 points.

Key Stats for KLS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz: 71 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 169.05 and ER - 8.57

Shahul Hameed Sahib: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.14

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon: 91 runs in 3 matches; SR - 87.50

Senthil Manickam Rajendran: 99 runs in 3 matches; SR - 125.32

Abraham Joseph Cherian: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.44.

KLS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction

KLS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Jerin Raj, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Syed Aziz, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Tanveer Khan, Peter Issac, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Santosh Gosavi, Surendra Reddy.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-Captain: Shahul Hameed Sahib.

KLS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Abhishek Deshpande, Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Syed Aziz, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Peter Issac, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Santosh Gosavi, Surendra Reddy.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-Captain: Peter Issac.

Edited by Bhargav