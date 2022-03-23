KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 10

KL Stars (KLS) will lock horns with Tamco Warriors (TW) in the 10th match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

KL Stars find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost as many as four matches. They fell to a 51-run defeat in their last outing against the Royal Warriors. Tamco Warriors, on the other hand, are third in the standings, winning two out of their four fixtures. They registered a six-run victory over the Global Stars in their last match.

KLS vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

KLS XI

Abhishek Deshpande, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Vijay Manthri, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Chandan Kumar, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Peter Issac, Santosh Gosavi (C), Wan Muhammad (WK), Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Tanveer Khan.

TW XI

Anil Thakur (C), Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Haiqal Khair, Mohsin Zaman, Abrar Hussain, Dhivendran Mogan, Michael Masih, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (WK), Mohammad Ahad Hossian, Saleh Shadman.

Match Details

KLS vs TW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 10

Date and Time: 23rd March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 168 runs.

Today’s KLS vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shafiq Sharif: Sharif scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 190.00 in the only MCA T20 Clubs Invitation match he has played this season. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper-batter section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Mohsin Zaman: Zaman has smashed 166 runs at a strike rate of 111.41 in four matches, while also picking up five wickets.

Abhishek Deshpande: Deshpande is a hard-hitting batter who has not performed up to his standards so far, scoring only 25 runs at a strike rate of 83.33 in four matches.

All-rounders

Michael Masih: Masih has scalped four wickets and scored 37 runs in four matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Wednesday's MCA T20 Clubs Invitation fixture.

Hafiz Shahid Iqbal: Iqbal has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 7.93 in four matches, while also scoring 60 runs.

Bowlers

Saleh Shadman: Shadman has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.92 in four matches. He will lead the Tamco Warriors' bowling attack on Wednesday.

Santosh Gosavi: Gosavi has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 in two matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Mohsin Zaman (TW) - 366 points

Saleh Shadman (TW) - 280 points

Hafiz Shahid Iqbal (KLS) - 265 points

Michael Masih (TW) - 175 points

Shafiq Sharif (TW) - 122 points

Important Stats for KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Mohsin Zaman: 166 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 111.41 and ER - 4.75

Saleh Shadman: 120 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 137.93 and ER - 6.92

Hafiz Shahid Iqbal: 60 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 166.67 and ER - 7.93

Michael Masih: 37 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 168.18 and ER - 6.80

Shafiq Sharif: 38 runs in 1 match; SR - 190.00

KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Clubs Invitation)

KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiq Sharif, Mohsin Zaman, Anil Kumar Thakur, Abhishek Deshpande, Sharvin Muniandy, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Michael Masih, Peter Issac, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Saleh Shadman, Santosh Gosavi.

Captain: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mohsin Zaman.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiq Sharif, Mohsin Zaman, Abhishek Deshpande, Vijay Manthri, Sharvin Muniandy, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Michael Masih, Peter Issac, Haiqal Khair, Saleh Shadman, Santosh Gosavi.

Captain: Mohsin Zaman. Vice-captain: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar