KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022, Match 5

KL Stars (KLS) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in the fifth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

KL Stars have been underwhelming in their first two matches, especially in the bowling department, conceding too many runs. They are yet to register their first points on the board.

Meanwhile, Tamco Warriors suffered losses against Global Stars and Royal Warriors in their last two matches.

KLS vs TW Probable Playing XIs

KLS

Peter Issac, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Wan Muhammad (wk), Chandan Kumar, Shrinivas Iyer, Abhishek Deshpande (c), John Rathod, Hasnat Nisar, Tanveer Khan, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Vijay Manthri.

TW

Sumit Potbhare, Ishaq Muzamil, Saleh Shadman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Hasif, Anil Kumar Thakur (c), Michael Masih, Jay Doshi, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Haiqal Khair.

Match Details

Match: KLS vs TW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022, Match 5.

Date and Time: March 19, 2022, 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be conducive to batters. High scores are pretty common at this venue, so bowlers will need to be disciplined. Batting first should be the preferred option after winning the toss.

Today’s KLS vs TW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Having W Muhammad as the wicketkeeper should be a no brainer. He is great behind the stumps and can contribute with the bat too.

Batters

M Zaman is excellent in pacing his knocks. He scored 52* in the previous match against Royal Warriors and also picked up two wickets.

Meanwhile, A Kumar Thakur is also an excellent player who is likely to contribute several fantasy points. He has scored 14 runs and also scalped two wickets in the tournament.

All-rounders

H Shahid Iqbal is known to step up to the task with both bat and ball. He has scored 40 runs in the competition.

Bowlers

S Shadman is a great player to have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 59 runs and has also chipped in with a wicket.

Five best players to pick in KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

M Zaman (TW) – 151 points

S Shadman (TW) – 130 points

H Nisar (KLS) – 117 points

H Shahid-Iqbal (KLS) – 81 points

A Kumar Thakur (TW) – 77 points.

Key stats for KLS vs TW Dream11 prediction team

M Zaman: 75 runs and 2 wickets

S Shadman: 59 runs and 1 wicket

H Nisar: 31 runs and 2 wickets

H Shahid-Iqbal: 40 runs

A Kumar Thakur: 14 runs and 2 wickets.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Prediction

KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Muhammad, M Zaman, A Kumar Thakur, S Potbhare, H Nisar, H Shahid-Iqbal, T Khan, P Isaac, S Shadman, H Khair, J Rathod.

Captain: M Zaman. Vice-Captain: H Nisar.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Muhammad, M Zaman, A Kumar Thakur, V Manthri, H Nisar, H Shahid-Iqbal, T Khan, M Masih, S Shadman, H Khair, M Luqman Hakim.

Captain: S Shadman. Vice-Captain: A Kumar Thakur.

