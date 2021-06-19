KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's HK All Stars Exhibition T20 Match - Jun 19, 2021

The Kowloon Lions will lock horns with the Hong Kong Islanders in the second match of the HK All Stars Exhibition T20 Series at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday.

The Kowloon Lions will head into the encounter on the back of a nine-run loss in their HK All Stars Exhibition T20 opener against the New Territories Tigers. Although their bowling unit did a brilliant job in restricting the Tigers to just 135 runs, the Lions batsmen failed to chase down the target, with most of them returning to the dugout with single-digit scores. The reigning HK All Stars Exhibition T20 champions will be hoping to beat the Islanders and keep their hopes of entering the summit clash alive.

The Hong Kong Islanders, on the other hand, will be kicking off their HK All Stars Exhibition T20 Series campaign with this game. Moreover, it will be the first of the two games they will play on the day, with the Islanders scheduled to lock horns with the New Territories Tigers later in the day. The Hong Kong Islanders had to be satisfied with the runners-up tag in the HK All Stars Exhibition T20 last season, losing to the Kowloon Lions in the final. The Jamie Atkinson-led side will be determined enough to avenge the loss and go the distance this time around.

Squads to choose from

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (C), Jayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Gandeep Sandhu, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz and Zeeshan Ali (WK).

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Kinchit Shah, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Ahan Trivedi, Martin Versfeld, Akbar Khan, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla and Ehsan Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (C), Jayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali (WK).

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Kinchit Shah, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Ahan Trivedi, Martin Versfeld, Akbar Khan, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders, Match 2

Date and Time: June 19th 2021, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok.

Pitch Report

The track at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground has assisted the bowlers, who have enjoyed great success on this ground, managing to scalp wickets at regular intervals. The batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before playing the big shots. As the pitch will slow down as the game progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

HK All Stars Exhibition T20 Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KOL vs HKI)

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - HK All Stars Exhibition T20 Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Khan, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Ayush Shukla.

Captain: Kinchit Shah. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Dan Pascoe, Akbar Khan, Ehsan Khan, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Ahan Trivedi.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Ehsan Khan.

