KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's HK All-Star ODD Match - April 1st, 2021

The second match of the three-match ODI series between the Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Tigers will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon on Thursday.

In the previous encounter, the Hong Kong Islanders batted first and scored 399 runs, courtesy of skipper Jamie Atkinson's 152-run knock.

In response, Nizakat Khan scored 158 runs for the Kowloon Tigers. Babar Hayat (70) and skipper Aizaz Khan (57) also played useful knocks but could only help their side post 388 runs, losing the contest by 11 runs.

Squads to choose from

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu.

Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions, Match 2

Date & Time: 1st April at 7:00 AM

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a balanced one and will assist both the batsmen and bowlers. The batters had the upper hand in the first game and will continue to dominate proceedings in the second.

With both sides having strong batting lineups, another high-scoring encounter can be expected with on Thursday.

HK All-Star ODD Dream11 (KOL vs HKI) Fantasy Suggestions

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction - HK All-Star ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Ninad Shah, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohsin Khan, Ashley Caddy.

Captain: Jamie Atkinson. Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Ayush Shukla, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal.

Captain: Ayush Shukla. Vice-captain: Ehsan Khan.