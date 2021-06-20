KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's HK All-Star Other T20 Match - June 20th, 2021

The Kowloon Lions will square off against the Hong Kong Islanders in the summit clash of the HK All-Star T20 Series at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Both sides won one game each in the league phase and finished first and second in the points table, respectively.

The two sides met each other once in a group stage match. The Lions batted first and posted a score of 147/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Islanders were bowled out for 115 runs in 19.3 runs. In the end, the Kowloon Lions won the game by 32 runs.

Squads to choose from

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (C), Jayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Gandeep Sandhu, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz and Zeeshan Ali (WK).

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Kinchit Shah, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Ahan Trivedi, Martin Versfeld, Akbar Khan, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla and Ehsan Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (C), Jayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali (WK).

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Kinchit Shah, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Ahan Trivedi, Martin Versfeld, Akbar Khan, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders, Final

Date and Time: June 20th 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The last few games at this venue have seen the pitch slow down during the second innings, with the bowlers getting extra assistance from the wicket. The batsmen have also performed well in the first innings when compared to the second.

The side batting first have won all three games played in the ongoing edition of the league. Taking these factors into consideration, it would be the right call to bat first upon winning the toss.

HK All-Star Other T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KOL vs HKI)

KOL vs HKI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Muhammad, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Jayden Botfield, Ninad Shah, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Daniel Pascoe, Niaz Ali, Bilal Akhtar, Ahan Trivedi

Captain: Aizaz Khan Vice-captain: Daniel Pascoe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Muhammad, Jamie Atkinson, Nizakat Khan, Jayden Botfield, Ninad Shah, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Daniel Pascoe, Niaz Ali, Ayush Shukla, Martin Versfeld

Captain: Kinchit Shah Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee