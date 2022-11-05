KS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship, Final

Kuwait Swedish will take on NCM Investments (KS vs NCMI) in the final of the KCC T20 Elite Championship on Saturday, November 5. The Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KS vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kuwait Swedish finished at the top of the KCC T20 Elite Championship points table, having won seven out of their nine league matches. They lost their last match against Al Hajery by 13 runs.

NCM Investments, on the other hand, won six out of their nine league-stage matches and finished second in the KCC T20 Elite Championship points table. They won their semi-final clash against Future Stars by eight wickets.

KS vs NCMI Match Details

The final of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on Saturday, November 5, at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Final.

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 9:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait.

KS vs NCMI Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Three out of the last five matches here have been won by the team opting to batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 160.

Average second innings score: 140.

KS vs NCMI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kuwait Swedish: L W W W W.

NCM Investments: W W L L W.

KS vs NCMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

KS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Kuwait Swedish, who should have a full contingent to pick from for this game.

KS Probable Playing 11

Usman Patel (C & WK), Mohammed Faisal, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Asanka Silva, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohamed Dilhan, Sujon Miah.

NCMI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for MCM Investments and they too will have a full squad to choose from for this summit clash.

NCMI Probable Playing 11

Nasir Hussain, Diju Xavier, Ali Basha Basha Shaikh, Azam Shaikh, Mahfuzur Kamaluddin, Edson Silva (C), Nimish Lathif, MM Ali, Manjula Prasan, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari.

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Ghani (Nine matches, 428 runs, Strike Rate: 168.50)

Usman Ghani is currently the leading run-scorer for Kuwait Swedish in this ongoing season with 428 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 168.50. He has managed to hit one century and three half-centuries so far, and will look to add to his superb numbers in the final.

Top Batter pick

Diju Xavier (10 matches, 361 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 208.67 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Diju Xavier has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for NCM Investments in the ongoing season of the KCC T20 Elite Championship. He has scored 361 runs at a strike rate of 208.67 in 10 matches.

Xavier has also managed to pick up two wickets in the process while conceding just four runs an over on average.

Top All-rounder pick

Sayed Monib (Nine matches, 136 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 202.99 and Economy Rate: 6.36)

Sayed Monib could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Saturday. He has scored 136 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 202.99, while also scalping 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36.

Top Bowler pick

Yasin Patel (Nine matches, 14 wickets and 74 runs, Economy Rate: 7.32 and Strike Rate: 108.82)

Yasin Patel is a genuine wicket-taker who will be expected to make a valuable contribution to his side with the bat as well. In nine matches, he has taken 14 wickets while scoring a handy 74 runs.

KS vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sayed Monib

Sayed Monib is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy due to his all-round abilities. He has scored 136 runs, while scalping 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36 in nine matches.

Diju Xavier

Diju Xavier is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 361 runs at a strike rate of 208.67 in ten matches, while also picking up two wickets with a superb economy rate of 4.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KS vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sayed Monib: 136 runs and 17 wickets in nine matches.

Usman Ghani: 428 runs in nine matches.

Diju Xavier: 361 runs and two wickets in 10 matches.

Yasin Patel: 74 runs and 14 wickets in nine matches.

Nimish Lathif: 138 runs and nine wickets in 10 matches.

KS vs NCMI match expert tips

Mohammed Aslam could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani, Nasir Hussain.

Batters: Diju Xavier, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer.

All-rounders: Mohamed Dilhan, Sayed Monib, Nimish Lathif.

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Yasin Patel, Ridmika Nimesh.

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani, Unnimohan Mohandas.

Batters: Diju Xavier, Ali Zaheer, Edson Silva, Asanka Silva.

All-rounders: Nimish Lathif, Sayed Monib.

Bowlers: Yasin Patel, Khaliq Ansari, Jithin Jose.

