Kuwait Swedish
14/0 (1.4)
Current Run Rate: 8.4
NCMI won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Usman Ghani *
12
6
1
1
200
Ravija Sandaruwan
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
14 (10)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shahrukh Quddus *
0.2
0
2
0
6
 
0.6 Khaliq Ansari to Usman Ghani, Four
0.5 Khaliq Ansari to Usman Ghani, Six
0.4 Khaliq Ansari to Usman Ghani, no run
0.3 Khaliq Ansari to Usman Ghani, no run
0.2 Khaliq Ansari to Usman Ghani, 2 runs
0.1 Khaliq Ansari to Usman Ghani, no run