KSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 1st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KSV vs MTV match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

KSV Cricket takes on MTV Stallions in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The final ECS T10 Kummerfeld game of the day features the MTV Stallions taking on KSV Cricket in what promises to be an exciting contest. Both teams have endured identical campaigns so far and are on the hunt for a second win in the tournament.

However, both teams look well-matched on paper and boast of a lot of firepower in their batting units. With two points up for grabs, we are in for a treat on Wednesday in Kummerfeld.

Squads to choose from:

KSV Cricket

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

KSV Cricket

S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, S Shinwari, A Jan, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah.

MTV Stallions

B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman.

Match Details

Match: KSV Cricket vs MTV Stallions.

Date: 1st July 2020 at 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld.

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides with something in it for the batsmen and bowlers. However, there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, making it easier for the batsmen to go after them. Both sides would ideally look to chase on this surface with the possibility of rain also looming large in Kummerfeld.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KSV vs MTV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Zaid-Hasan, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, S Azam, M Faruq-Arabzai, I Dawlatzai, A Jan, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, M Dostkhel and S Shah.

Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai, Vice-Captain: S Azam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Zaid-Hasan, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, S Azam, M Faruq-Arabzai, S Islam, A Jan, E Moman, I Yakoob-Ali, M Dostkhel and S Shah.

Captain: S Azam, Vice-Captain: A Jan.