KT vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Nov 30th, 2020

Match 6 of the Lanka Premier League has the Kandy Tuskers taking on the Galle Gladiators at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have lost all their games so far and stand winless at the bottom of the table. While the Tuskers came close on both occasions, the Gladiators were outplayed by both their opponents.

Despite the likes of Shahid Afridi and Mohd Amir donning their jersey, the Gladiators haven't really come up with a perfect performance so far. However, they would want to come up with the goods against a strong Tuskers side that is struggling with a few injuries to their overseas players.

Although the Tuskers have shown promise in both their games, they will head into this game as the underdogs against the Gladiators. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Predicted Playing 11

Kandy Tuskers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Seekuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Kavishka Anjula

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardene, Shahid Afridi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya, Mohd Shiraz and Asitha Fernando

Match Details

Match: Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, Match 6

Date: 30th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second game of the day, the pitch should play nicely, with 180-190 being a competitive total. The bowlers will need to be smart with their lines and lengths, with the dimensions of the ground and the likelihood of dew going against them. Both teams will look to go big from ball one in what should be a high-scoring encounter.

KT vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KT vs GG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, A Gunaratne, D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, B Rajapaksa, S Afridi, S Prasanna, S Jayasuriya, N Ul-Haq, N Pradeep and M Amir

Captain: A Gunaratne, Vice-Captain: D Gunathilaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, A Gunaratne, D Gunathilaka, R Gurbaz, B Rajapaksa, S Afridi, S Prasanna, P Perera, N Ul-Haq, N Pradeep and M Amir

Captain: K Perera, Vice-Captain: S Afridi