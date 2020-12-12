KTS vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 Pool B – Dec 13, 2020

Knights will be up against Highveld Lions in a Pool B fixture of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 tournament at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. However, both teams have had an inconsistent run in the tournament this season.

Knights have played four CSA games, winning two and losing as many. They started off with wins against Warriors and Dolphins. However, back-to-back losses against Lions and Dolphins saw them drop to the bottom of the CSA table in Pool B.

On the other hand, Lions lost their first game against Dolphins before settling for a draw against Cape Cobras. However, in their next two games, Lions recorded wins over Knights and Warriors.

The last time Knights and Lions squared off in the CSA, Lions chased down 335 runs in the fourth innings to record their first win of the season.

CSA 2020: Squads to choose from

Knights: Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken, Lutho Sipamla.

Lions: Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Botha, Farhaan Behardien, Grant Mokoena, Wandile Makwetu, Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Andrew Rasemene, Alfred Mothoa, Patrick Kruger, Ferisco Adams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Knights: Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Botha, Farhaan Behardien, Grant Mokoena, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Shaun von Berg (c), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza.

Lions: Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wesley Marshall, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako.

Match Details

Match: Knights vs Lions

Date: December 13th 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein has been a good one to bat on. In the ongoing CSA tournament, two games have been played at this venue, and in both matches, the team batting first amassed in excess of 400 runs.

However, the track tends to deteriorate as the game progresses. More of the same could be expected for this CSA game too.

A good batting track with some movement for the fast bowlers early on is to be expected. Nevertheless, the team winning the toss will want to bat first and avoid batting last on a deteriorating pitch.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KTS vs HL)

Dream11 team for Knights vs Lions - CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 Pool B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien, Matthew Kleinveldt, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Migael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg.

Captain: Wiaan Mulder. Vice-captain: Raynard van Tonder.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Wesley Marshall, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Malusi Siboto, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Shaun von Berg.

Captain: Wesley Marshall. Vice-captain: Migael Pretorius.