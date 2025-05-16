KU-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 16th T20I

The 16th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Kuwait Women (KU-W) squaring off against Bhutan Women (BHU-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KU-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Kuwait Women have won only one of their last three matches. Their last match of the tournament against Thailand Women was abandoned due to rain. Bhutan Women have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Thailand Women by 45 runs.

These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. Bhutan Women have won one match while Kuwait Women have won two matches.

KU-W vs BHU-W Match Details

The 16th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 16 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

KU-W vs BHU-W, 16th T20I match

Date and Time: 16th May 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and Bahrain Women, where a total of 132 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets in a rain-affected match.

Ad

KU-W vs BHU-W Form Guide

KU-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BHU-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

KU-W vs BHU-W Probable Playing XI

KU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amna Tariq ©, Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Raelyn D’Souza

BHU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Karma Dema, Sonam Pelden, Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden (wk), Riya Pradhan, Sangay Yangzom, Tshering Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Anju Gurung

Ad

KU-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Choden

N Choden is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. D Wangmo is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She has smashed 19 runs in the last two matches.

Batters

P Murali

P Murali and S Lee are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Murali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 42 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. S Balasubramani is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Z Jilani

S Choden and Z Jilani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Z Jilani will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. A Sharif is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

Bowlers

A Gurung

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Choden and A Gurung. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Gurung will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. M Jasvi is another good bowler for today's match.

KU-W vs BHU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Jilani

Z Jilani was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

S Choden

S Choden is one of the most crucial picks from the Bhutan Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has smashed 18 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KU-W vs BHU-W, 16th T20I match

M Jasvi

A Sharif

Z Jilani

S Choden

P Murali

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Match Expert Tips

Ad

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Choden

Ad

Batters: P Murali

All-rounders: A Sharif, T Zangmo, Z Jilani, M Omar, S Choden

Bowlers: R Choden, A Gurung, M Jasvi, M Hyder

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Wangmo

Ad

Batters: P Murali, S Balasubramani

All-rounders: A Sharif, T Zangmo, Z Jilani, M Omar, S Choden

Bowlers: R Choden, A Gurung, M Jasvi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️