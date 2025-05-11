KU-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 7th T20I

The seventh T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Kuwait (KU-W) square off against Bhutan (BHU-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Monday, May 12. Here's all you need to know about the KU-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Kuwait lost their first match to Thailand by eight wickets. Thailand chased down a target of 56 in just nine overs. Meanwhile, Bhutan's last match against Thailand was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams have played two head-to-head matches, with each winning once apiece.

KU-W vs BHU-W Match Details

The seventh T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 12 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok at 7:30 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KU-W vs BHU-W, 7th T20I match

Date and Time: May 12, 2025; 7:30 a,m. IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should score a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win the match. The last match here between UAE and Qatar saw 221 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

KU-W vs BHU-W Form Guide

KU-W - L

BHU-W - N/R

KU-W vs BHU-W Probable Playing XIs

KU-W

No injury update

Amna Tariq (c), Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Raelyn D’Souza

BHU-W

No injury update

Karma Dema, Sonam Pelden, Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden (wk), Riya Pradhan, Sangay Yangzom, Tshering Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Anju Gurung

KU-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Choden

Choden is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order. D Wangmo is another good option.

Batters

P Murali

Murali and K Dema are the two best batter picks. Murali bats in the top order and is in top form. S Balasubramani is another good option.

All-rounders

Z Jilani

T Zangmo and Jilani are the best all-rounder picks. Jilani bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices. M Omar is another good option.

Bowlers

A Gurung

The top bowler picks are R Choden and Gurung. Gurung completes her quota of overs and is in great form. M Jasvi is another good option.

KU-W vs BHU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Jilani

Jilani has been in top form in recent matches. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the top order, making her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

A Sharif

Sharif is one of the most crucial picks from the Kuwait squad. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs.

Five must-picks for KU-W vs BHU-W, 7th T20I match

M Omar

A Sharif

Z Jilani

T Zangmo

P Murali

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Choden

Batters: K Dema, P Murali, S Balasubramani

All-rounders: A Sharif, T Zangmo, Z Jilani, M Omar

Bowlers: R Choden, A Gurung, M Jasvi

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Choden

Batters: P Murali

All-rounders: A Sharif, T Zangmo, Z Jilani, M Omar, S Choden

Bowlers: R Choden, A Gurung, M Jasvi, M Hyder

