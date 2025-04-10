KUW vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 3

The third match of theHong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Kuwait (KUW) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal won their last match against Qatar by eight wickets. They chased the target of 151 runs in just 17 overs. Kuwait, on the other hand, won their last match against Hong Kong by four wickets.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Nepal won that match by seven wickets.

KUW vs NEP Match Details

The third match of theHong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 10 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUW vs NEP, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 10 April 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong and Kuwait, where a total of 355 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KUW vs NEP Form Guide

KUW - W

NEP - W

KUW vs NEP Probable Playing XI

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), R Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Aslam Nawfer (c), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Yasin Patel, N Lathif, and Ilyas Ahmed.

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad, and Nandan Yadav.

KUW vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He smashed 33 runs in the last match against Qatar. M Bhavsar is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Bhurtel

R Kumar Paudel and K Bhurtel are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Bhurtel is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team and smashed 38 runs in just 19 balls in the last match. R Sandaruwan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Singh Airee

D Singh Airee and M Aslam Nawfer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Singh Airee will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Y Patel is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Rajbanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Karan and L Rajbanshi. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. L Rajbanshi will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. He took one wicket in the last match and was a crucial part of the dream team. M Shafeeq is another good bowler for today's match.

KUW vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

D Singh Airee

D Singh Airee is one of the most crucial picks from Nepal, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He bowled his four overs in the last match and gave away only 26 runs.

K Bhurtel

K Bhurtel is another crucial pick from the Nepal squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He is a hard-hitter who will earn good points from boundaries too. He smashed 38 runs in just 19 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KUW vs NEP, 3rd Match

K Bhurtel

R Kumar Paudel

D Singh Airee

A Sheikh

M Aslam Nawfer

Kuwait vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kuwait vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Sheikh, M Bhavsar

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam Nawfer, Y Patel, D Singh Airee, B Tahir

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, K Karan

Kuwait vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Sheikh, M Bhavsar, U Ibrahim

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam Nawfer, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, K Karan, M Shafeeq

