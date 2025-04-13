KUW vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 8

The 8th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Kuwait (KUW) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Nepal have won two of their last three matches. Their last match against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Kuwait, too, have won two of their last three matches. They lost their only match to Nepal by a good margin of six wickets.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Nepal have won both the matches.

KUW vs NEP Match Details

The 8th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 13 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

KUW vs NEP, 8th Match

Date and Time: April 13, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Qatar and Kuwait, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

Ad

KUW vs NEP Form Guide

KUW - W L W

NEP - N/R W W

KUW vs NEP Probable Playing XI

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), R Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Aslam Nawfer (c), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Yasin Patel, N Lathif, Ilyas Ahmed

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad, Nandan Yadav

Ad

KUW vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 86 runs in the last two matches. C Velookkara is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Sandaruwan

R Kumar Paudel and R Sandaruwan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Sandaruwan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has scored 91 runs in the last three matches. B Tahir is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

K Bhurtel

K Bhurtel and M Aslam Nawfer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K Bhurtel will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 119 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. M Bhavsar is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Rajbanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Yadav and L Rajbanshi. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. L Rajbanshi will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. He has taken two wickets in the last two matches. M Shafeeq is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

KUW vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Aslam Nawfer

M Aslam Nawfer is one of the most crucial picks from Kuwait as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 72 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

K Bhurtel

K Bhurtel is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. Bhurtel is a hard-hitting batter who will earn good points from boundaries too. He has smashed 119 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for KUW vs NEP, 8th Match

K Bhurtel

C Velookkara

M Aslam Nawfer

M Bhavsar

S Kami

Kuwait vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kuwait vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh, C Velookkara

Ad

Batters: B Tahir, R Kumar Paudel, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam Nawfer, M Bhavsar, K Bhurtel, S Kami

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, M Shafeeq

Kuwait vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh, C Velookkara

Ad

Batters: R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam Nawfer, M Bhavsar, K Bhurtel, S Kami, D Singh Airee, N Lathif

Bowlers: N Yadav, M Shafeeq

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️