KW vs ZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 7

The Kutch Warriors (KW) will lock horns against the Zalawad Royals (ZR) in the seventh match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

The Kutch Warriors have had a miserable campaign so far and have failed to leave their mark. They have lost all three matches so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table. The Warriors recently suffered another defeat at the hands of the Sorath Lions.

Meanwhile, the Zalawad Royals have had a superb run and have won all three of their games. They comfortably sit at the top of the table and registered a 54-run win over the Halar Heroes in their last fixture.

KW vs ZR Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Samarth Vyas, Krishnakant Pathak, Alok Ranjan, Harvik Desai(wk), Arth Yadav, Viharsinh Jadeja, Nakul Ayachi, Agnivesh Ayachi©, Kushang Patel, Dev Dand, Ramesh Padiyachi

ZR XI

Aezaz Kothariya, Hetvik Kotak, Sheldon Jackson (wk)(c), Ansh Gosai, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kamlesh Makvana, Chetan Sakariya, Suresh Tamil, Samar Gajjar, Aditya Jadeja

Match Details

KW vs SUS, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 07 June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 150 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s KW vs ZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jackson is a wonderful glovesman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He had a decent run with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Jackson has scored 100 runs so far.

Batters

K Pathak is a talented cricketer who will hope to show his worth here. He is his team’s leading run-scorer and has amassed 93 runs so far.

All-rounders

S Gajjar is a talented all-rounder who is influential in both the batting and bowling departments. He has taken four wickets thus far and has also scored 32 runs. He will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your KW vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

K Patel is having a great tournament with the ball. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 8.80 in the competition so far.

C Sakariya has been a revelation over the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm pacer has collected four scalps already, including a three-wicket haul in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs ZR Dream11 prediction team

S Gajjar (ZR) – 185 points

K Patel (KW) – 171 points

C Sakariya (ZR) – 161 points

S Jackson (ZR) – 151 points

K Pathak (KW) – 139 points

Important stats for KW vs ZR Dream11 prediction team

S Gajjar: 32 runs and four wickets

K Patel: Five wickets

C Sakariya: Four wickets

S Jackson: 100 runs

K Pathak: 93 runs

KW vs ZR Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, H Desai, K Pathak, J Gohil, S Vyas, S Gajjar, S Tamil, K Patel, C Sakariya, P Bhut, A Ayachi

Captain: S Gajjar, Vice-Captain: K Patel

KW vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, H Desai, K Pathak, J Gohil, A Gosai, S Vyas, S Gajjar, S Tamil, K Patel, C Sakariya, A Ayachi

Captain: S Jackson, Vice-Captain: C Sakariya

