KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 51

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the 51st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KWN vs AJH Dream11 prediction.

Karwan CC have won four out of their five ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 encounters and are sixth in the points table. Ajman Heroes, meanwhile, have won all five of their games and are third in the standings.

KWN vs AJH, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 51st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 between Karwan CC and Ajman Heroes will be played on November 4 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs AJH, Match 51, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

Date & Time: November 4th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

KWN vs AJH Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is usually a good one to bat on, with the shorter boundaries to further favor the batters. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Sunday.

KWN vs AJH Form Guide (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Karwan CC: W, W, L, W, W

Ajman Heroes: W, W, W, W, W

KWN vs AJH Probable Playing 11 today

Karwan CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Karwan CC Probable Playing XI: Furqan Khalil (wk), Moazzam Hayat, Qamar Awan, Shahrukh Amin, Tariq Mehmood, Ameer Hamza, Nadir Hussain, Babar Iqbal, Zahid Ali II, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Salman Saleem-I.

Ajman Heroes team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing XI: Saqib Ali (wk), Rahul Chopra, Khalid Shah, Mohammed Ajmal, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Arif, Nasir Aziz, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Uzair, Zohaib Gujjar, Muhammad Ali Asaf.

Today’s KWN vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Moazzam Hayat (5 matches, 207 runs)

Moazzam Hayat is KWN's leading run-scorer in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 with 207 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 131.01.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammed Ajmal (5 matches, 86 runs, 5 wickets)

Mohammed Ajmal has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 86 runs at a strike rate of 113.16 and also chipped in with five wickets at an economy rate of 6.33.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ameer Hamza (4 matches, 152 runs)

Ameer Hamza has scored 152 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 190.00 with the help of 15 fours and seven sixes. He has also bowled quite economically.

Top Bowler Pick

Ankur Sangwan (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Ankur Sangwan has returned with five wickets from four games at an economy rate of 5.94.

KWN vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

Qamar Awan (4 matches, 164 runs, 3 wickets)

Qamar Awan has been in splendid form with the bat, having amassed 164 runs, including a hundred, in four innings at a strike rate of 159.22. On the bowling front, he has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 7.40.

Rahul Chopra (5 matches, 167 runs)

Rahul Chopra has amassed 167 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 138.02 in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KWN vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Qamar Awan 164 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Moazzam Hayat 207 runs in 5 matches Rahul Chopra 167 runs in 5 matches Mohammed Ajmal 86 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Ankur Sangwan 5 wickets in 4 matches

KWN vs AJH match expert tips

Both teams have some big hitters and consistent top-order batters who will be key. The likes of Rahul Chopra, Moazzam Hayat, Qamar Awan, Mohammed Ajmal, and Ameer Hamza could be the ones to watch out for in the KWN vs AJH game.

KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Furqan Khalil, Rahul Chopra, Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Qamar Awan (c), Mohammed Ajmal (vc)

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Adnan Arif

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Ankur Sangwan, Salman Saleem-I

KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra (c), Moazzam Hayat (vc)

Batters: Khalid Shah, Sagar Kalyan, Qamar Awan, Mohammed Ajmal

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Nadir Hussain

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Zohaib Gujjar, Saif Ali-Ghauri

