LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 27, 2024

The Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will lock horns with the Multan Sultans (MUL) in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting this LAH vs MUL encounter on Tuesday (February 27).

The Lahore Qalandars are winless in the competition so far. They have played five games, losing them all. In their last game, the bowlers struggled as Peshawar Zalmi posted 211 on the board. The Qalandars came close but fell short by eight runs.

The Multan Sultans, meanwhile, got back to winning ways by defeating the Quetta Gladiators in their previous fixture. The batters contributed as the Sultans finished their innings on 180/4. The bowlers then restricted the Gladiators to 167/9 to win the game by 13 runs.

Ahead of the LAH vs MUL contest, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Reeza Hendricks (MUL) – 8 Credits

The Multan Sultans got back to winning ways in their last game and Reeza Hendricks played a key role for them. After being asked to bat first, they posted 180 on the board which they defended successfully. Hendricks contributed heavily for them.

Batting at three, Hendricks held the innings nicely and scored a 47-ball 72 before falling in the penultimate over. His knock comprised seven boundaries and four maximums. He has already scored 246 runs in five games and is a reliable batter in the LAH vs MUL clash.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (LAH) – 8 Credits

The Lahore Qalandars are yet to register a single win in the PSL 2024 but Rassie van der Dussen has been the standout performer for them. He has amassed 270 runs in five games at a stellar average of 90. He notched up a brilliant hundred in the previous fixture.

Chasing a mammoth 212, Rassie gave his all against the Quetta Gladiators. He hit seven boundaries and six biggies to score 102* off just 54 balls. However, his heroics weren’t enough as they fell short by 13 runs. Rassie is in rich form and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Mohammad Ali (MUL) – 6.5 Credits

The Multan Sultans have won four games out of five and Mohammad Ali has been sensational for them so far. The right-arm pacer has impressed everyone and is the current leading wicket-taker for his side, having picked up 13 scalps in five games at 8.62.

Ali bowled a brilliant spell while defending 181 against the Quetta Gladiators. He dismissed Jason Roy, Khawaja Nafay and Mohammad Amir and conceded only 19 runs in his four overs, which included a maiden. He is a great pick as captain for the LAH vs MUL game on Tuesday.

