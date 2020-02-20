LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 21st, 2020

The second PSL game on Friday pits Multan Sultans against the home side, Lahore Qalandars. Similar to the other PSL franchises, Multan and Lahore have also fine-tuned their squads to mount a challenge this season.

While Lahore Qalandars boasts of T20 specialists such as Chris Lynn and David Wiese, a youthful Multan Sultans look to start off on the right note under new captain, Shan Masood. Although both sides looking equally matched on paper, the Qalandars will fancy their chances in front of their fans in what promises to be a cracking encounter. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs MUL.

LAH vs MUL Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir.

Playing 11 Updates:

Lahore Qalandars:

The Qalandars have a nice blend of youth and experience in their roster with Sohail Akthar assuming captaincy this season. The batting unit relies upon the expertise of Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order. They have a solid middle order with Hafeez being the enforcer while Wiese adds batting depth to the side. As for the bowling attack, the trio of Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Haris Rauf are set to be unleashed upon the Sultans while Seekuge Prasanna fits in as the lone spinner.

Possible XI: Lynn, Zaman, Hafeez, Sohail(C), Vilas(WK), Wiese, Butt/Jaahid, Seekuge, Shinwari, Shaheen and Rauf.

Multan Sultans:

Similar to their opponents, Sultans also have a good balance in their side with a strong English flavour to it. Captain Shan Masood is likely to open the batting with James Vince while the likes of Rossouw, Ali and Khushdil Shah feature in the middle order. Young Rohail Nazir should don the gloves for the Sultans while Bopara takes up the finisher's role. The bowling attack has a lot of experience to it although Sultans will ponder leaving out Imran Tahir for the sake of balance. Usman Qadir could play as the lead spinner while lanky pacer Mohammad Irfan leads the pace attack alongside Junaid Khan.

Possible XI: Masood(C), Vince, Rossouw, Khushdil, Moeen, Bopara, Nazir(WK), Qadir/Afridi, Junaid, Irfan and Ilyas.

Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League, Match 3

21st February 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is on the slower side as seen in the T20 Internationals played over the last few months. Although the new ball does come on nicely, the wear and tear of the surface makes it hard for the batsmen to play their natural games. With some swing on offer as well, batting first and posting a score of at least 160 would be the ideal case scenario on Saturday.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas is the preferred option over Rohail Nazir owing to his vast experience in T20 cricket. Having captained Lancashire and Durban Heat in 2019, Vilas' ability to score quick runs towards the end holds him in good stead. With Vilas assuming the finisher's role in the Lahore Qalandars set-up, he should get some runs and prove his worth on Friday.

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw was the highest run-scorer in the BPL with 495 runs. With prior experience of playing in the PSL, Rossouw is a viable pick for this game. Along with him, the explosive Chris Lynn should also get some runs as he looks to force his way into Australia's T20 World Cup plans. The likes of Shan Masood and Sohail Akthar also warranty a place in the fantasy side while one can opt for Fakhar Zaman if credits suffice.

Allrounders: Pakistan veteran, Mohammad Hafeez is a must-have in the side give his experience. While Hafeez is slated to bat in the top order, his off-spin could also yield a wicket or two in the middle overs. Ravi Bopara's knock of 70 off just 37 balls for MCC on Wednesday should hold him in good stead while David Wiese's all-round ability could also be backed for this game.

Bowlers: Picking at least two from the Lahore Qalandars pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari and Haris Rauf is a must with all three pacers capable of generating high pace and picking wickets regularly. While Shaheen and Shinwari are lethal with the new ball, Haris Rauf's express pace saw him pick 20 wickets in ten games for the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2019-20. Mohammad Irfan is another viable option with the lanky pacer impressing in the BPL with his ability to generate extra bounce. One of Junaid Khan or Mohammad Ilyas could also be selected while Usman Qadir is a fine option as well if he features in the playing XI on Friday.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw is a household name in the PSL with his past exploits in the competition strengthening his status as a top batsman. Given the form that he has been in over the last year or so, Rossouw is a fine selection for the multiplier options along with Chris Lynn. While Mohammad Hafeez's experience and all-round ability makes him a worth-while option, one can back Shan Masood to lead from the front with a good knock as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Dane Vilas, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Akthar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Bopara, Haris Rauf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Irfan.

Captain: Rilee Russouw, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Dane Vilas, Chris Lynn, Rilee Russouw, Shan Masood, Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Irfan and Khushdil Shah.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Rilee Russouw