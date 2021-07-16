LAN vs DUR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s English T20 Blast Match – July 16th, 2021

Lancashire will take on Durham in the 115th match of the English T20 Blast.

Lancashire and Durham are separated by just a single point in the North Group table. Lancashire have won and lost five games each and gathered 12 points. They are fourth in the table and are two points behind Worcestershire in third. Lancashire were up against Northamptonshire in their previous match and ended up winning by eight wickets.

Durham have had a decent tournament thus far and have won five of their 11 matches. They have also suffered six defeats and are placed fifth in the North Group table. They also have a Net Run Rate of 0.136. Durham have lost their last three T20 Blast fixtures in a row and would want to turn the situation around.

Squads to choose from:

Lancashire

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Luke Wells, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, George Lavelle, Rob Jones, George Balderson

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Stuart Poynter, Michael Jones, Cameron Steel

Predicted Playing 11

Lancashire

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Luke Wells, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Durham, 115th Match

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 16th July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford pitch is balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will be able to find assistance from the track. Fast bowlers, especially, can expect a good bounce and carry from the surface. The average first innings score here is 161.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Ned Eckersley, Finn Allen, Cameron Bancroft, Sean Dickson, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Tom Hartley, Scott Borthwick

Captain: Finn Allen, Vice-Captain: Steven Croft

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Ned Eckersley, Finn Allen, Cameron Bancroft, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Tom Hartley, Scott Borthwick

Captain: Keaton Jennings, Vice-Captain: Cameron Bancroft

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava