LAN vs DUR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s English T20 Blast Match – July 16th, 2021

Lancashire will take on Durham in the 115th match of the English T20 Blast.
Lancashire and Durham are separated by just a single point in the North Group table. Lancashire have won and lost five games each and gathered 12 points. They are fourth in the table and are two points behind Worcestershire in third. Lancashire were up against Northamptonshire in their previous match and ended up winning by eight wickets.
Durham have had a decent tournament thus far and have won five of their 11 matches. They have also suffered six defeats and are placed fifth in the North Group table. They also have a Net Run Rate of 0.136. Durham have lost their last three T20 Blast fixtures in a row and would want to turn the situation around.
Squads to choose from:
Lancashire
Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Luke Wells, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, George Lavelle, Rob Jones, George Balderson
Durham
David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Stuart Poynter, Michael Jones, Cameron Steel
Predicted Playing 11
Lancashire
Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Luke Wells, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt
Durham
David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren
Match Details
Match: Lancashire vs Durham, 115th Match
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Date and Time: 16th July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The Old Trafford pitch is balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will be able to find assistance from the track. Fast bowlers, especially, can expect a good bounce and carry from the surface. The average first innings score here is 161.
Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Ned Eckersley, Finn Allen, Cameron Bancroft, Sean Dickson, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Tom Hartley, Scott Borthwick
Captain: Finn Allen, Vice-Captain: Steven Croft
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Ned Eckersley, Finn Allen, Cameron Bancroft, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Tom Hartley, Scott Borthwick
Captain: Keaton Jennings, Vice-Captain: Cameron Bancroft