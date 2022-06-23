LAN vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

Lancashire Lightning (LAN) will lock horns with Durham Cricket (DUR) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Stanley Park in Blackpool on Thursday, June 23.

Lancashire Lightning are currently sitting atop the table, having won seven out of their 10 matches. They defeated Notts Outlaws by six wickets in their last game. Durham Cricket, on the other hand, are struggling in eighth place, winning only three out of their 10 matches. They were defeated by Leicestershire Foxes by 51 runs in their last game.

LAN vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C & WK), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

DUR XI

Michael Jones, Graham Clark, Ollie Robinson (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Ned Eckersley, Paul Coughlin, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Andrew Tye, Scott Borthwick, Nathan Sowter.

Match Details

LAN vs DUR, T20 Blast, North Group Match

Date and Time: 23rd June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool.

Pitch Report

The surface at Stanley Park is a batting paradise. While there is little to no help for the bowlers, the batters will enjoy batting on the flat wicket. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 179 runs.

Today’s LAN vs DUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dave Vilas: Vilas could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team, having scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 153.61 in 10 matches.

Batters

Tim David: David can single-handedly win matches with his explosive batting. He has smashed 306 runs at a strike rate of 186.58 in 10 matches, while also picking up three wickets.

Graham Clark: Clark is Durham's leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast this season, accumulating 265 runs at a strike rate of 139.47 in 10 matches.

All-rounders

Ashton Turner: Turner has scored 68 runs and picked up three wickets in the four matches.

Paul Coughlin: Coughlin can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points, having scored 226 runs and scalped 10 wickets in 10 matches.

Bowlers

Matt Parkinson: Parkinson has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.64 in eight matches.

Andrew Tye: Tye is a quality bowler who has scalped 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.09 in just six T20 Blast matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (LAN) - 652 points

Andrew Tye (DUR) - 562 points

Paul Coughlin (DUR) - 543 points

Ben Raine (DUR) - 517 points

Steven Croft (LAN) - 514 points

Important Stats for LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Tim David: 306 runs and 3 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 186.58 and ER - 9.64

Andrew Tye: 17 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 8.09

Paul Coughlin: 178 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 125.35 and ER - 9.37

Ben Raine: 117 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 128.57 and ER - 7.48

Steven Croft: 322 runs in 10 matches; SR - 128.28

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blas)

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Ollie Robinson, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Graham Clark, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Paul Coughlin, Andrew Tye, Ben Raine, Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Tim David. Vice-captain: Paul Coughlin.

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Keaton Jennings, Graham Clark, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Luke Wells, Paul Coughlin, Andrew Tye, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Liam Trevaskis.

Captain: Paul Coughlin. Vice-captain: Tim David.

