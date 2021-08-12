LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Lancashire Lightning will take on Essex Eagles in a Group A fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Lancashire Lightning have won just three out of their seven Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently third in the Group A points table. Their last match against Worcestershire Rapids was abandoned due to rain. Today's game is a must-win for them if they want to qualify for the quarter-finals. The Essex Eagles, on the other hand, have won five out of their seven Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They beat Sussex Cricket by a humongous 97-run margin in their last match.

LAN vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Tom Bailey (C), Luke Wells, George Lavelle (WK), Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley, Keaton Jennings.

ESS XI

Tom Westley (C), Sir Alastair Cook, Adam Wheater (WK), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Shane Snater.

Match Details

LAN vs ESS, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford has been much more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batsmen, who will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. Anything around 260 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

Today’s LAN vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Adam Wheater: Wheater is a quality batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in today's Royal London One-Day Cup match. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 111.42 in six games.

Batsmen

Tom Westley: The Essex Eagles skipper has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 332 runs at an average of 66.40 and also picked up three wickets in seven Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

Rob Jones: Jones has been a consistent performer with the bat for Lancashire this season, scoring 217 runs at an average of 54.25 in six Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer: The experienced Proteas campaigner can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has picked up 14 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of just 3.49 and also scored 59 runs in seven outings.

George Balderson: The 20-year old has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 46 runs at an average of 23 and also picked up four wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

Bowlers

Danny Lamb: Lamb has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 and also scored 122 runs at an average of 61 in six matches. He is a top-quality all-rounder who can do well on Thursday.

Shane Snater: The Dutch pacer has been in decent form with the ball this season, picking up wickets at regular intervals for his side. He has scalped 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.35.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer (ESS) - 599 points

Tom Westley (ESS) - 538 points

Danny Lamb (LAN) - 526 points

Ryan ten Doeschate (ESS) - 454 points

Shane Snater (ESS) - 431 points

Important Stats for LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer: 59 runs and 14 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 78.66 and ER - 3.49

Danny Lamb: 122 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 125.77 and ER - 5.58

Tom Westley: 332 runs and 3 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 88.53 and ER - 4.60

Tom Bailey: 61 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 88.40 and ER - 3.70

Ryan ten Doeschate: 56 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 76.71 and ER - 4.53

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: George Lavelle, Sir Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Rob Jones, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Feroze Khushi, George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Shane Snater, Danny Lamb.

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-Captain: Sir Alastair Cook.

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Sir Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Steven Croft, Feroze Khushi, George Balderson, Liam Hurt, Shane Snater, Danny Lamb.

Captain: Sir Alastair Cook. Vice-captain: Ryan ten Doeschate.

