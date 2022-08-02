LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Essex (ESS) in the third match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the Sedbergh School Ground in Sedburgh on Tuesday, August 2.

In the previous edition of the English Domestic One-Day Cup, Lancashire finished fourth in the table, recording three wins, two losses, two no results and a tie in their eight matches. Essex, meanwhile, finished second in the standings last season, winning five out of their eight fixtures.

LAN vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Washington Sundar, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Liam Hurt, Rob Jones.

ESS XI

Tom Westley(c), Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Grant Roelofsen, Jamal Richards.

Match Details

LAN vs ESS, English Domestic One-Day Cup Match, Match 3

Date and Time: 2nd August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sedbergh School Ground, Sedburgh

Pitch Report

The track at the Sedbergh School Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. With there being very little margin for error, the bowlers will have their work cut out.

Today’s LAN vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

George Lavelle is safe behind the stumps and can also come in handy with the bat.

Batters

Keaton Jennings is an excellent batter who will be hoping to lead his side from the front. He has amassed 2404 runs in 73 matches at an average of 41.

Tom Westley is another player with a wealth of experience under his belt, having scored 3268 runs in 98 matches at an average of 38. He amassed 415 runs in 10 matches last season.

All-rounder

Simon Harmer had a fantastic tournament for Essex in the previous edition of the English Domestic One-Day Cup. He scalped 18 wickets and was the second highest wicket-taker in the competition behind Joe Cooke.

Bowlers

Shane Snater also had a brilliant campaign for Essex last time around, picking up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 21.69.

Aron Nijjar scalped 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 5.17 in 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer (ESS)

Tom Westley (ESS)

Shane Snater (ESS)

Aron Nijjar (ESS)

Steven Croft (LAN)

Important stats for LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer: 18 wickets last season

Tom Westley: 415 runs last season

Shane Snater: 13 wickets last season

Aron Nijjar: 12 wickets last season

Steven Croft: 183 runs last season

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: George Lavelle, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Tom Westley, Luke Wells, Simon Harmer, Washington Sundar, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Richard Gleeson, Shane Snater.

Captain: Simon Harmer Vice-captain: Steven Croft.

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Lavelle, William Buttleman, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Washington Sundar, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Richard Gleeson, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater.

Captain: Washinton Sundar. Vice-captain: Shane Snater.

