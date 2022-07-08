LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-final 3

Essex (ESS) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in the third quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 8.

Lancashire, who started the T20 Blast campaign as the team to beat, lived up to the hype to a certain extent, registering eight wins in 13 completed games. Despite them being without a few key players for this game, Lancashire will bank on their big guns Tim David and Phil Salt to deliver. However, they are up against former T20 Blast champions Essex, who have been sensational in the recent past. With a well-balanced team in place, Essex will start as the favorites. All in all, a cracking game beckons with a place in the semi-final hanging in the balance.

LAN vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Michael Pepper, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Tom Westley, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison and Sam Cook.

LAN XI

Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson and Josh Boyden/Tom Bailey.

Match Details

LAN vs ESS, T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 3

Date and Time: 8th July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to be a good one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball might not move around too much, allowing batters to go hard from the start. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-165 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s LAN vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt is one of the most explosive batters in the competition, with his ability to tee off from ball one being key. Although he has missed a few games for Lancashire this season, he has consistently managed to score quick runs. With the conditions also suiting his style of play, Salt is a good pick in your LAN vs ESS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Daniel Lawrence: Dan Lawrence has been in brilliant form in recent matches for Essex, starring with his explosive batting in the middle order. He has complemented Pepper and Rossington well and has chipped in with the ball as well. With some franchise league experience under his belt, Lawrence should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Tim David: Tim David has been a revelation in the T20 Blast this season, striking at over 170 in the Lancs middle order. He has been brilliant against the spinners and has come up with the goods in the death overs as well. With David likely to chip in with the bat too, he is a must-have in your LAN vs ESS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer has been fairly consistent with the ball, bowling tough overs and delivering key wickets. The Essex captain can more than hold his own with the bat as well, coming up with big runs in the backend of the innings. With the pitch likely to suit the spinners, Harmer becomes integral to Essex's chances of winning this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer (ESS)

Michael Pepper (ESS)

Dane Vilas (LAN)

Important stats for LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Michael Pepper - 403 runs in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 36.64

Tim David - 383 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 179.81

Matt Critchley - 14 wickets in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 15.57

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Phil Salt, Michael Pepper, Steven Croft, Daniel Lawrence, Tim David, Simon Harmer, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Sam Cook and Tom Hartley.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence.

LAN vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Michael Pepper, Steven Croft, Daniel Lawrence, Tim David, Luke Wells, Simon Harmer, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Aaron Beard and Tom Hartley.

Captain: Daniel Lawrence. Vice-captain: Tim David.

