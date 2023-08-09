LAN vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 23

Lancashire (LAN) will be up against Kent (KET) in the 23rd match of the English One Day Cup 2023 at Stanley Park in Blackpool on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs KET Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 23.

Lancashire have endured a strange time in the competition thus far. Both their matches have been abandoned and as a result, they have two points in as many games. Lancashire are fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Kent won their first game but failed to sustain the winning momentum. They suffered a defeat in their most recent encounter with Leicestershire, getting hammered by a margin of 264 runs. They are sixth in the standings and will be hoping for a strong comeback.

LAN vs KET Match Details, Match 23

The Match 23 of the English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 9 at Stanley Park in Blackpool. The match is set to begin at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAN vs KET, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: August 09, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app

LAN vs KET Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at Stanley Park. One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 285.33

Average second innings score: 240

LAN vs KET Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lancashire: NR-NR

Kent: W-L

LAN vs KET probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lancashire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Lancashire Probable Playing 11

Harry Singh, KK Jennings, SJ Croft, George Bell, DJ Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, GP Balderson, DJ Vilas (c), TE Bailey, JM Blatherwick, and S Mahmood.

Kent Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kent Probable Playing 11

HZ Finch (wk), Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Jack Leaning (c), Grant Stewart, James Bazley, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Nathan Gilchrist, Matt Parkinson, and Hamidullah Qadri.

LAN vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Finch

H Finch could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He hasn’t been at his best with the bat so far and needs to improve his stroke-making.

Top Batter pick

R Jones (2 matches, 78 runs)

R Jones could prove to be a strong pick with the bat. He has slammed 78 runs in two games and has looked in great touch.

Top All-rounder pick

J Leaning (2 matches, 39 runs, Average: 19.50)

J Leaning will be expected to have more of a say in the batting and bowling departments. So far, he has only scored 39 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

J Bazley (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.87)

J Bazley is the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped four wickets in two games and has an economy of 6.87.

LAN vs KET match captain and vice-captain choices

J Evison

J Evison is the top-scorer for Kent in the tournament. He has scored 136 runs in two games at an average of 68. Evison also has a great strike rate of 124.77 and has already made a century so far. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your LAN vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Compton

B Compton is the second-highest run-scorer for his team. He has smacked 116 runs in two games at a stellar average of 58. Compton has also scored a ton.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LAN vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Evison 136 runs 193 points B Compton 116 runs 140 points R Jones 78 runs 123 points J Bazley 4 wickets 112 points M Parkinson 3 wickets 83 points

LAN vs KET match expert tips

M O’Riordan is a player who brings out his best game on the big stages and he should be a mandatory choice in your LAN vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team.

LAN vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

LAN vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Finch

Batters: B Compton, R Jones, J Bohannon

All-rounders: J Evison, J Leaning, M O’Riordan

Bowlers: J Bazley, M Parkinson, H Qadri, W Williams

LAN vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

LAN vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Finch

Batters: B Compton, A Blake, J Bohannon

All-rounders: J Evison, J Leaning, M O’Riordan

Bowlers: J Bazley, M Parkinson, G Stewart, W Williams