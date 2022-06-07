LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in a Northern Group fixture at the English T20 Blast 2022 on Tuesday at Grace Road in Leicester.

Lancashire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English T20 Blast 2022 and are currently placed in first position on the points table. Leicestershire, meanwhile, are placed in fourth position on the points table.

Leicestershire will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but it will be an uphill task against table toppers Lancashire.

LAN vs LEI Probable Playing XI

LEI Playing XI

Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Will Davis

LAN Playing XI

Dane Vilas (c), Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, and Richard Gleeson

Match Details

LAN vs LEI, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: 7th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

Since the ground at Grace Road in Leicester is conducive to bowling, you can expect a low-scoring contest in which bowlers will play a key role. On this pitch, you can expect fast bowlers to get maximum wickets.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

There isn't much help for batters on the pitch, and death over bowlers are likely to take a few wickets when batters try to hit. Both teams would want to bowl first on the field.

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Salt has been among the top batters for Lancashire in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 37 runs in just 30 balls against NOR.

Batters

T David and K Jennings are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. R Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

L Livingstone and R Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. B Mike is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Naveen-ul-Haq and R Gleeson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. L Wood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in LAN vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

L Livingstone (LAN)

Naveen-ul-Haq (LEI)

R Ahmed (LEI)

Important stats for LAN vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

L Livingstone - 162 runs and five wickets

Naveen-ul-Haq - 12 wickets

R Ahmed - 48 runs and eight wickets

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Salt, K Jennings, R Patel, T David, L Livingstone, B Mike, R Ahmed, L Wood, R Gleeson, Naveen-ul-Haq, and C Parkinson

Captain: L Livingstone Vice Captain: B Mike

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Salt, K Jennings, C Ackermann, T David, L Livingstone, B Mike, R Ahmed, S Steel, L Wood, R Gleeson, and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Naveen-ul-Haq Vice Captain: B Mike

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far