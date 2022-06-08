LAN vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Lancashire (LAN) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Wednesday at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Lancashire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English T20 Blast 2022 and are currently placed in first position in the points table, while Yorkshire are currently placed in fourth position in the points table.

Yorkshire will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Lancashire are a strong opponent. Lancashire are the favorites going into the match.

LAN vs YOR Probable Playing XI

YOR Playing XI

David Willey (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Dawid Malan, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, and Dominic Bess

LAN Playing XI

Dane Vilas (c), Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, and Richard Gleeson

Match Details

LAN vs YOR, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Since the ground at Headingley in Leeds is conducive to bowling, you can expect a low-scoring contest in which bowlers will play a key role. On this pitch, you can expect fast bowlers to get more wickets.

There isn't much help for batters on the pitch, and the death-over bowlers are likely to take a few wickets when the batters try to hit them for quick runs. Both teams would want to bowl first on the field.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Salt has been among the top batsmen for Lancashire as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 38 runs in just 34 balls against Leicester.

Batters

T David and A Lyth are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. H Brook is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

L Livingstone and D Willey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. J Thompson is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Wood and R Gleeson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. A Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

L Livingstone (LAN)

J Thompson (YOR)

D Willey (YOR)

Important stats for LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

L Livingstone - 162 runs and 6 wickets

R Gleeson - 10 wickets

D Willey - 126 runs and 1 wicket

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Salt, A Lyth, F Allen, H Brook, T David, L Livingstone, D Willey, J Thompson, L Wood, T Hartley, and R Gleeson

Captain: D Willey Vice Captain: L Livingstone

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Salt, F Allen, H Brook, T David, L Livingstone, D Willey, D Drakes, J Thompson, L Wood, A Rashid, and R Gleeson

Captain: L Livingstone Vice Captain: D Willey

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far